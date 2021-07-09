MIDDLEBOROUGH (AP) — A man police say fired multiple gunshots outside a state Department of Transportation facility south of Boston on Friday before fleeing into the nearby woods as Tropical Storm Elsa pelted the area with rain has been apprehended, police said.
The suspect was caught hiding in the woods not far from the shooting site at about 11:30 a.m., Middleborough police Chief Joseph Perkins said at a news conference.
There were no reported injuries, but a window was struck, although Perkins said he was unsure if it was a window in a building or a vehicle.
Police are still trying identify the man, but he is not from the area, Perkins said. His motive remains unclear. Police also recovered a gun.
Police responded to the public works depot just after 9 a.m. The suspect fired four or five shots from the street, and the shooting was witnessed by at least five workers at a nearby fencing company, the chief said.
The shooting occurred near a 240-unit apartment complex and area residents were asked to shelter in place and area streets were closed to traffic as police searched for the suspect.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.