Police: Groveland man drove at people, police cruisers 

A Groveland man, charged in Hampstead, New Hampshire, with stalking, reckless conduct and criminal mischief, is expected to face “a lengthy list of additional misdemeanor level charges,” according to a statement from Hampstead police Wednesday.
Officers were called to Ells Road in Hampstead on Tuesday about 8:45 p.m. after a neighbor reported a verbal altercation.
The man eventually arrested, 21-year-old Shaine Clarke Reynolds, fled when officers arrived, the statement explained.
“While on scene officers learned that Mr. Reynolds had been threatening a family member and he had been previously trespassed from the residence,” it read.
As he was leaving, Reynolds hit a parked car and drove off, according to police.
While officers were taking a report, Reynolds returned and a short pursuit ensued, police said, but Reynolds got away.
A second pursuit followed a short time later when an officer reported seeing Reynolds driving on Main Street.
During that interaction, police say Reynolds drove at a police cruiser on Ashford Road, hitting the driver’s side mirror before taking off again.
“Mr. Reynolds returned to the address on Ells Road and drove at people standing in the driveway,” the police statement said. “The individuals had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit. Mr. Reynolds then struck a second parked vehicle and drove off.”
Hampstead officers and a Danville officer engaged in a third pursuit with Reynolds, they said, which resulted in him striking mailboxes and a fence in the Ells Road neighborhood.
It ended about 9:50 p.m. when Reynolds drove into the parking lot of the Hampstead Police Department and rammed into an unoccupied police cruiser out front, according to police.
“Fortunately, Mr. Reynolds was taken into custody without further incident and no one was hurt,” the statement said.
Reynolds was arrested at the Hampstead police station and taken to the Rockingham County jail, where he was held without bail pending arraignment in Rockingham Superior Court on Wednesday.
He was initially charged with two counts of stalking, four counts of reckless conduct and a count of criminal mischief — all felonies.
Hampstead police said officers will be working with the Rockingham County Attorney’s Office and anticipate a lengthy list of additional misdemeanor level charges to follow, to at least include: multiple counts of disobeying an officer, multiple counts of conduct after an accident, driving after suspension, criminal threatening, reckless driving and possibly receiving stolen property.
Hampstead police thanked the Rockingham County dispatch as well as the Chester, Sandown and Danville police departments for their assistance with the investigation and arrest.
