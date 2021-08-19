 

More than four out of five Massachusetts voters supported requiring all people in school buildings to wear masks in a new poll, even as elected officials continue to debate whether local or state governments should impose such a mandate.

In a MassINC Polling Group survey of 724 registered voters released Thursday, 81% of respondents said they back making mask-wearing a necessity for everyone who wants to enter a Bay State school building. Twelve percent said they oppose such a policy, and 7% said they did not know or refused to answer. Voters of all parties offered substantial support for an obligation to mask up in schools, with 85% of Democrats, 69% of Republicans and 84% of independent or other party voters endorsing the idea.

Support also increased among older groups. Seventy-four percent of voters between the ages 18 and 29 backed a school mask requirement, compared to 79% for voters ages 30 to 44, 80% for voters ages 45 to 59, and 88% for voters ages 60 and older.

Pollsters surveyed voters between Aug. 4 and Aug. 13, dates that fell after the Baker administration issued guidance "strongly" recommending -- but not requiring -- that unvaccinated students wear masks. That guidance left the final decisions about mask orders in the hands of local officials, though some lawmakers have pushed to implement a statewide mandate.

Gov. Charlie Baker said Wednesday that he expects "virtually every" unvaccinated student to be masked this fall based on feedback from districts. 

