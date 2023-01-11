PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Portsmouth Regional Hospital recently completed its first surgery using a new cutting-edge tool designed to provide laser precision for spinal, cervical, cranial, and trauma surgery.
Portsmouth Regional Hospital is the only hospital in New England, and the sixth hospital in the world, to employ this new cutting-edge robotic intraoperative imaging technology.
The new technology seamlessly integrates with PRH’s surgery navigation system, which is designed to provide real-time imaging and guidance for hardware placement.
The tool’s precision navigation eliminates the need for intraoperative fluoroscopy and post-operative CT scans. Post-op scans are used to ensure accurate placement of hardware, but the technology ensures such placement during the procedure.
“The placement of hardware, particularly in the spine, is a very precise procedure, and this provides us with an additional layer of accuracy for better outcomes,” said Dr. Hank Pallatroni, neurosurgeon at Portsmouth Regional Hospital. “And for procedures that require smaller screws, going into smaller bones or near blood vessels, this new technology is a game-changer, as it shows us exactly where to place the screw in real-time.”
The robotic imaging works with digital surgery set-ups and is controlled with a tablet to provide real-time imaging and allows for flexible patient positioning during surgery.
The first surgery at the hospital using the new technology was a lumbar spine procedure performed by Pallatroni and neurosurgeon Dr. Carlos Palacio for treatment of spinal stenosis.
“Investing in tools and technology such as this is critical to our mission to provide high quality care to our patients, and to keep them close to home,” said Dean M. Carucci, chief executive officer of Portsmouth Regional Hospital. “We want our patients to be able to receive complex care for complex conditions, close to their support networks, and using the most cutting-edge technology, such as this new imaging device, allows us to do just that.”
