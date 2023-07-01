PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Portsmouth Regional Hospital recently graduated its first two classes of medical residents from the family medicine and internal medicine three-year residency programs.
“We launched our residency programs in 2020 with family medicine and internal medicine, and then added psychiatry in 2021, and we couldn’t be prouder of the men and women who have successfully completed these programs,” Dr. Brian Sanders, the hospital’s chief medical officer, said in a news release.
“Residencies are incredibly competitive programs, and as the health care industry as a whole faces staffing shortages, we’ll continue to do our part to educate and train tomorrow’s physicians and physician leaders,” he added.
The family and internal medicine residencies are accredited by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education. The psychiatry residency’s four-year program was accredited by the council in 2021. The first class in the psychiatry residency will graduate in 2025.
The newest class of family medicine, internal medicine and psychiatry residents begin their residencies at the hospital today.
The 234-bed acute care hospital serves residents of New Hampshire, Maine and Massachusetts.
