PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Portsmouth Regional Hospital has appointed Michelle Ruru as chief operating officer effective Aug. 1.
Ruru comes to the hospital from HCA Healthcare’s Ogden Regional Medical Center, a 238-bed Level II trauma center in Utah where she served as vice president of operations.
“Michelle is coming to us with exceptional experience on both the clinical and operational sides of the business, which will be a great asset to her, and to our colleagues, as she transitions into her new role,” said Dean Carucci, Portsmouth Regional Hospital’s CEO and market president of HCA Healthcare – New England.
“PRH is growing significantly to meet the needs of our community, and her experience leading major projects will be a tremendous benefit as we progress with projects such as the completion of a radiation oncology suite and a new parking lot,” Carucci said in a release. “We’re confident that Michelle’s skills, enthusiasm and energy will be a great addition to our team.”
As vice president of operations at Ogden, Ruru was responsible for numerous clinical, ancillary and facility departments, including plant operations, imaging services, the laboratory and physical therapy.
She started her health care career in 2008 at HCA Healthcare’s Cache Valley Hospital in Logan, Utah, where she worked in a range of progressively responsible roles from director of wound care, hyperbaric medicine and infusion therapy, to director of ancillary services, which included oversight of nearly a dozen departments throughout the hospital.
Ruru earned both her master’s in business administration – health care management and her bachelor’s degree in business and health care management at Western Governors University. She is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives.
