DEDHAM – The American Red Cross is asking for healthy people to step up to help patients experiencing health crises by donating blood or platelets.
As COVID-19 continues to affect everyday life, people may not be thinking about donating blood. But blood and platelets are needed daily to help patients battling disease and facing the unexpected. Donating blood is an easy way to care for each other and ensure hospitals have the blood products patients need, according to a press release.
As a thank-you for helping ensure a stable blood supply, all who come to give blood or platelets through May 31 will receive a Red Cross “We’re all in this together” T-shirt by mail while supplies last. Donors must have a valid email address on file to claim their T-shirt.
Healthy people who are feeling well are asked to make an appointment to donate by downloading the free Red Cross blood donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to safeguard donors, volunteers and employees, the press release said.
Upcoming donation opportunities in the area are as follows:
Andover
May 19, 2 to 7 p.m., Saint Augustine Church, 35 Essex St.
Haverhill
May 15, noon to 5 p.m., Haverhill Elks Lodge, 24 Summer St.
Methuen
May 20, 26 and 27, 2 to 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 462 Broadway.
Newburyport
May 22, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Elks Lodge, 25 Low St.
