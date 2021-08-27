BOSTON — Several North of Boston communities are outpacing the state and country in population growth, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Massachusetts’ population increased from more than 6.5 million in 2010 to just over 7 million last year, making it the 15th most populous state in the nation, according to newly released data.
Most of that growth came in the eastern part of the Bay State, notably in the Greater Boston area.
In the Merrimack Valley and North Shore, a number of communities outpaced the state’s 7.9% growth rate.
Lawrence saw the largest gains, adding 12,766 new residents from 2010 to 2020, boosting its population by 16.7% to 89,123. It is now the state’s 11th largest city.
Other communities in the region also saw double-digit growth over the past decade, including Haverhill, Methuen, Lynn, Salisbury and Andover.
Joe Bevilacqua, president of the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce, said he believes the region is benefiting from an urban exodus.
“The lure of big cities like Boston is over,” he said. “People are getting priced out, and they want to be in a place where there’s jobs, good schools and a better quality of life.”
Many of the region’s smaller cities, such as Gloucester, Salem and Newburyport, have also seen growth.
Rockport and Newbury experienced the smallest population gains, according to census data. Rockport only grew by 40 people, or 0.6%, from 2000 to 2020. Newbury added 50 more residents, growing by 0.8%.
Hamilton was the region’s only community that saw a population decline, dropping 2.6% from 2010 to 2020. The town has shed 203 residents since 2010, the data shows.
Middlesex County remained the most populous in Massachusetts last year, with more than 1.6 million people. It grew by 8.6% over the decade, adding 129,000 new residents.
Essex County has the third-largest population among the state’s 14 counties. It grew to 809,829 in the past decade.
In contrast, two western Massachusetts counties saw population declines.
Berkshire County’s population fell 1.7% from 2010 to 2020, while Franklin County dropped 0.5%, according to the census.
Demographic information included in the census data shows that Massachusetts as a whole grew older and less white.
The percentage of the state’s population identifying as Hispanic or Latino increased from 9.6% to 12.6% over the decade. The Black population rose from 6% to 6.5% while the Asian-Pacific population also increased, from 5.3% to 7.2%.
Meanwhile, the number of people identifying as white dropped from 76.1% in 2010 to 67.6% last year.
Massachusetts also reported a larger portion of its population has reached legal age. Last year, 19.4% of the state’s population was under age 18, compared to 21.7% in 2010.
Overall, the U.S. population grew 7.4% over the past decade, according to the data. The country has 331 million residents.
North of Boston population growth 2010-2020
Here’s a list of the top 10 communities for growth over the past 10 years:
City/town Pop. 2020 % growth from 2010
Lawrence 89,143 16.7
Methuen 53,059 12.3
Lynn 101,253 12.1
Salisbury 9,236 11.5
Haverhill 67,787 11.3
Andover 36,569 10.1
Swampscott 15,111 9.6
North Andover 30,915 9
Middleton 9,779 8.8
Beverly 42,670 8
Source: U.S. Census Bureau, 2020 Census data; Secretary of State William Galvin’s office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.