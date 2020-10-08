BOSTON — The number of child fatalities in Massachusetts has dropped to a five-year low, according to newly released state data.
There were 73 deaths of children age 17 and under reported to the state Department of Children and Families in the fiscal year that ended June 30, according to the agency's annual report.
That's the lowest number of child deaths reported to the agency in the past five years.
In fiscal 2019, there were 101 child deaths reported.
A majority of deaths reported to the agency were not attributed to abuse or maltreatment, according to the report. At least 25 involved active DCF cases.
Seventeen fatalities were related to unexpected sudden infant deaths. Fifteen were attributed to accidents such as drownings and fires; 13 other children died as a result of medical conditions.
Five of the deaths were suicides; three were attributed to overdoses.
Advocates point out that the agency's report only covers fatalities reported to the state, so the actual numbers could be higher. They also say it is not clear what's behind the drop, or whether the fact that kids homebound during much of the COVID-19 outbreak was a factor.
Jetta Bernier, executive director of Massachusetts Citizens for Children, or MassKids, said the pandemic has shown that home isn't always the safest place for children.
"During the pandemic, stay-at-home orders have kept many safe, but they have also placed many children at increased risk of sexual abuse and exploitation," she said. "We've also seen a dramatic rise in the number of child abuse cases."
The DCF report does not draw a correlation between the drop in child deaths and the pandemic, pointing out that there is often "variability" in the data.
The report, however, points to a 12% decline in the number of "intakes" of children by the department for reported abuse and maltreatment, from 96,879 in fiscal 2019 to 84,664 in the past fiscal year.
The agency said the "substantial" decline in reported abuse was "directly related" to the COVID-19 outbreak.
"The steep drop in reports of alleged child abuse and neglect during the height of the pandemic significantly decreased the number of intakes received by the department in FY2020," the report's authors wrote.
Schools and health care providers account for about 80% of child abuse referrals to the agency, which investigates allegations of abuse and neglect.
Advocacy groups have raised concern about a decline in calls to domestic abuse hotlines during the pandemic. While the reason remains unclear, some speculated that victims trapped at home with abusers are afraid to reach out for assistance.
Massachusetts has some of the nation's toughest laws on mandatory reporting of suspected child abuse. Teachers, doctors, nurses and child care workers are threatened with fines and other penalties for failing to report allegations.
The state is also one of six that does not require physical evidence or corroborating reports to launch an investigation of abuse.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.
