BOSTON — Massachusetts tops the nation for child well-being, according to a new report, but advocates say racial and economic disparities exacerbated by the pandemic are still leaving some kids behind.
The state retained its No. 1 spot for the overall well-being of children, according to the 2021 Kids Count Data Book survey released Monday by the Annie E. Casey Foundation.
The report ranked states based on 16 indicators, including economic well-being, education, health, family and community contexts. It draws upon data from 2010 to 2019.
Massachusetts was ranked first for the overall health of its children, with improvements made on infant birth weights, child health insurance, teen death rates, and preteen and teen obesity rates.
The report ranked the state second for education, behind New Jersey, with improvements in high school graduation rates and the number of students in early education programs.
While the state placed 16th for economic well-being of children, the report noted improvements in reducing child poverty and family economic stability.
For example, about 12% of Massachusetts children were living in poverty in 2019, down from 22% in 2010, according to the report.
Despite the state’s top rankings, advocates say not all children in Massachusetts are doing well.
Marie-Frances Rivera, president of the Massachusetts Budget and Policy Center, said a closer look shows disparities along racial and ethnic lines. She said the report is a wake-up call for Beacon Hill policymakers to put money and resources into ending inequities that have been made worse by the pandemic.
“The data are clear — we can achieve positive outcomes if we make necessary and targeted investments,” said Rivera, a Kids Count coordinator for Massachusetts “It is imperative that we make our recovery equitable for our black, brown and historically underresourced communities most in need.”
Several other New England states, including New Hampshire, also scored high marks in the annual survey. New Hampshire ranked first for family and community, a category that weighs the number of children living in poverty, teen birth rates and the number of children in single-parent families.
The Kids Count report recommends permanently expanding the federal child tax credit, and strengthening state and local laws that affect low-income families.
Most of the data was compiled before the pandemic, the report’s authors noted, but the past year has increased stress and mental health issues for many families.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is the most extraordinary crisis to hit families in decades,” Lisa Hamilton, president and CEO of the Annie E. Casey Foundation, said in a statement. “Policymakers should use this moment to repair the damage the pandemic has caused — and to address long-standing inequities it has exacerbated.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.
