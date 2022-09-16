BOSTON — Money from a proposed tax on the state’s top earners could be diverted for purposes other than education and transportation, according to a new report, further adding fuel to the fire for critics of the referendum.
Question 1 on the ballot Nov. 8 will ask Massachusetts voters to amend the state constitution to set a 4% surtax on the portion of an individual’s annual income above $1 million.
The report by Tufts University’s Center for State Policy Analysis concluded that while the ballot question clearly states that the money must be devoted to education and transportation, not all the surtax revenue is likely to be spent in those areas.
“The problem is fungibility, or the ease with which lawmakers can shift money between programs,” they wrote. “There is nothing illegal or untoward about this approach; it’s a common part of legislative horse-trading.”
The report estimates that for every dollar raised by the surtax, spending on the stated earmarks is likely to increase by 30 cents to 70 cents, with the remainder being “diverted to other areas of the budget,” they wrote.
It also noted that revenue from the tax would be “highly volatile” and is likely to rise or fall sharply, depending on the economic conditions. The number of people paying the tax will increase gradually over time, the report noted.
The reports author’s didn’t take a position on whether voters should approve Question 1, but said the possibility that the money could be diverted isn’t necessarily a reason to oppose the so-called "millionaires tax."
“Even if earmarked money does ultimately leak into other areas of the budget, that doesn’t mean it will disappear or be wasted; it will simply support other programs the state deems worthy of funding: maybe health care, maybe climate resilience, maybe corporate tax reform,” they wrote.
Supporters say the proposed Fair Share Amendment would mean more money to improve neglected public schools, expand child care options, and fix potholed roads and crumbling bridges.
Jeron Mariani, Yes on 1’s campaign manager, criticized the center's report for "relying on cherry-picked statistics from Koch-funded conservative groups who want permanent tax cuts for the very wealthy” but also highlighted its conclusions that the surtax would increase funds for transportation and public education.
"Question 1 would raise billions of dollars, entirely from people who earn more than a million dollars in a single year, and constitutionally dedicate that revenue to transportation and public education," he said.
Opponents argue the measure will hurt businesses, drive away corporate investment and put a drag on the state’s economy as it recovers from the pandemic.
But a chief criticism is that claims by tax proponents that the money will be devoted exclusively to transportation and education are misleading.
"Their report confirms the revenue generated from this unnecessary tax will be 'likely to get diverted to other areas,' giving lawmakers a blank check with no accountability," Dan Cence, a spokesperson for the Coalition to Stop the Tax Hike Amendment, said in a statement.
A previous report by the Tuft’s center estimated the state would collect about $1.3 billion in 2023 from the roughly 26,000 wealthy households that would likely be subject to the proposed surtax.
That’s substantially less than the $2 billion supporters of the tax have touted it would drum up for education and transportation spending.
The report pointed out that high-earning households “have the connections and wherewithal to engage in sophisticated tax planning” and avoid paying taxes.
Overall, cross-border moves and tax avoidance would whittle the revenue from $2.1 billion to $1.3 billion in 2023 — a roughly 35% reduction, the report noted.
Despite that, the report said the new tax levy would produce much-needed money for transportation and education needs and is unlikely to have a long-term impact on the state economy.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
