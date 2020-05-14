BOSTON — Bud and Julie Siciliano poured their life savings into a restaurant in downtown Ipswich, only to watch the fallout from the coronavirus eat it away.
Gov. Charlie Baker ordered a shutdown of bars and restaurants across the state in late March, a move aimed at preventing spread of the virus. Since then, Heart & Soul Cafe has been able to stay in business by shifting to takeout, but the Sicilianos say they’re struggling.
“It’s been really hard,” Bud Siciliano said. “Every day that goes by, we’re operating at a loss and I don’t know how much longer we can go.”
He said the restaurant can be reopened for dining safely, and he’s willing to abide by whatever rules for social distancing the state requires.
“We’re just looking for a fighting chance,” he said. “We’ve literally poured our heart and soul into this place and don’t want to lose it.”
Restaurateurs are among business owners from a range of industries shut down by the coronavirus who are demanding to be allowed to resume normal operations beginning next week when the state releases its plan for restarting the economy.
In a letter to state leaders, a group calling itself the Massachusetts Restaurant and Jobs Group asked that its members be allowed to reopen with dining services next week, provided that hospitalization rates aren’t rising. The letter was signed by more than 100 restaurant owners, including the Sicilianos.
The group lays out safety precautions restaurants would take and suggests that after 30 days without any incidents, they be allowed to return to full capacity.
“We can operate safer than a Walmart, Target, Home Depot or a supermarket, which host many more customers per day, are not usually as clean, and six feet distance is close to impossible,” the group wrote. “We’re one of the cleanest, most regulated industries.”
The outbreak has been devastating for the hospitality industry, the group noted, costing more than 150,000 jobs statewide.
“Hard-working industry employees have been denied the right to make a living, and many will lose their job permanently,” the letter read. “To create a safe, legal framework to reopen, we deserve a seat at the table, guidelines and a timetable, now.”
The list of restaurants includes eateries in the North of Boston region such as The Landing in Marblehead, Finz in Salem and the Essex Street Grill in Haverhill.
In the letter, the restaurant owners say they aren’t affiliated with any specific organizations or political groups.
Bob Luz, president/CEO of the Massachusetts Restaurant Association, said his group isn’t involved but backs the argument that restaurants can function safely.
“What they’re saying is we can do this, and we can do it safely,” he said.
Earlier this week, the Baker administration rolled out a four-part plan to reopen the economy but didn’t offer specifics. On Monday, Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito are expected to release a report outlining how reopening will proceed.
On Wednesday, Baker cautioned the restart of the economy will be slow. He said businesses most likely to be allowed to resume operations in the first round are ones that are “most likely to be successful in reopening without further spreading the virus.”
“I would love to be able to open everything up tomorrow, but that would be an incredibly irresponsible thing to do,” he said.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.
