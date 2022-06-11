The state’s new policing accountability board voted this week to approve the regulations that will guide the recertification process for law enforcement officers starting July 1, but only after making changes to a section detailing how it will view good moral character and being fit for employment as a law enforcement officer.
Seven members of the Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission voted to approve on an emergency basis the regulations, a different version of which were rejected at a meeting last week, while one commissioner voted against the regulations and one abstained from voting.
The first wave of officers to be recertified under a 2020 law designed to bolster the state’s oversight of police officers following the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor at the hands of police officers in Minnesota and Kentucky, respectively, are supposed to be recertified by July 1. The POST Commission set a June 15 deadline for all agencies to submit information about those officers. The first group up for recertification includes all law enforcement officers with last names starting with a letter A through H.
The regulations approved Wednesday are meant to guide the recertification process and detail things like the application process, conditional certification while an officer’s application is pending, the way the POST Commission will communicate changes of certification status, an officer’s appeals options, and more.
At last week’s POST Commission meeting, a portion of the the draft regulations that defined good moral character to include things like promoting public confidence in law enforcement, integrity and morality was called out as being a “Boy Scout standard” that went beyond the commission’s statutory authority. That section was amended Wednesday before the regulations were adopted.
The original draft read: “In assessing good character and fitness for employment, an employing agency may take into account whether an officer promotes public confidence in law enforcement, and whether the officer presently exhibits morality, integrity, candor, forthrightness, trustworthiness, attention to duty, self-restraint, and an appreciation of the distinctions between right and wrong in the conduct of people toward each other.”
What the POST Commission ultimately adopted Wednesday reads: “In assessing good character and fitness for employment, an employing agency may take into account whether an officer adheres to state and federal law, acts consistently with recognized standards of ethics and conduct adopted by the employing agency or as set forth in the Law Enforcement Code of Ethics and Standards of Conduct most recently adopted by the International Association of Chiefs of Police, and is worthy of the public trust and of the authority given to law enforcement officers.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.