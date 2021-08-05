BOSTON — Ride-hailing services are pushing for new rules allowing them to continue treating drivers as independent contractors, which potentially saves them from providing costly benefits.
On Tuesday, a coalition backed by California-based tech giants Uber, Lyft and DoorDash filed a proposal with the attorney general's office that would ask voters to change the state's labor laws by classifying their drivers as contractors.
In exchange, the companies say they will boost drivers’ pay and provide a health care stipend, paid sick time and other new benefits.
The measure, if it clears multiple hurdles, would be put before voters in November 2022.
Members of a group pushing the proposal, the Massachusetts Coalition for Independent Work, gathered with a group of drivers who support the changes outside the Statehouse on Tuesday.
"Drivers want stronger benefits, and they also want the flexibility and independence to earn money when, where and how every often they want," said James Hills, a coalition spokesman.
Ride-hailing driver Marcus Cole said the flexibility of being an independent contractor allows him to care for his 10-year-old daughter and other family members.
Drivers would be guaranteed to make at least 120% of the state minimum wage, or $18 an hour, when the measure goes into effect in 2023, the group claims.
They would also receive a mileage reimbursement for up to 26 cents per mile.
Coalition members say they hope to avoid a costly ballot fight by convincing Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration and lawmakers to adopt the proposed rules.
Meanwhile, a newly formed group opposing the proposal, The Coalition to Protect Workers' Rights, held a press briefing later Tuesday to outline its concerns.
Shannon Liss-Riordan, a labor rights lawyer and coalition member, said the proposal is a thinly veiled attempt by a handful of tech giants to skirt state taxes and labor laws.
"They're going to try to get this ballot measure passed by deceiving the public into thinking that this is somehow for the benefit of the workers," she said.
The proposal, which mirrors one adopted by California voters last year, will turn Massachusetts into the next battleground over the issue of whether drivers for ride-hailing services are regular employees.
California's Proposition 22 keeps drivers classified as independent contractors able to set their own hours. That also means they do not receive the benefits and protections of regular employees, such as minimum wage, overtime and health insurance.
Ride-hailing and delivery services spent more than $200 million to sway California voters, making it most expensive referendum in the state's history.
In Massachusetts, the new proposal comes as ride-hailing services face a legal challenge from the state's top law enforcement officer.
In July, Attorney General Maura Healey filed a lawsuit in state court asking a judge to recognize Uber and Lyft drivers as employees under the state’s wage and hour laws. The designation would mean drivers must be paid minimum wage, with overtime and earned sick leave.
Uber, Lyft and other ride-hailing companies contend their drivers prefer the flexibility of working as independent contractors. While drivers do not receive regular benefits, they do have more control over their schedules.
Designating them as employees, the companies say, could threaten jobs at a time of high unemployment due to the pandemic.
Requiring the companies to pay minimum wage, overtime and other benefits would also cut into profits, which have sagged amid the pandemic.
Steve Tolman, president of the Massachusetts AFL-CIO, said labor leaders also oppose the move. He argues that ride-hailing companies should be providing better wages and benefits.
"This is just an attempt by these companies to spend $100 million or $200 million to buy a law that makes (workers) second class citizens," he said Tuesday. "It's unacceptable and we will fight it all the way."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.