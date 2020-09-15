Commuter rail trains will run less frequently on many lines during the morning and evening peaks and more frequently in the middle of the day starting in November under a schedule change the MBTA unveiled Monday.
With ridership remaining low during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials are aiming to "level out" service. Under previous schedules, gaps between trains ranged between 20 minutes and 120 minutes, but the new fall plan will mostly avoid those large variations.
The update takes effect Nov. 2, increasing the number of "train counts" running on any given weekday from 505 to 544. More than 80 percent of the additional trains will run to Fairmount, Brockton or Lynn, areas that have seen comparably high ridership during the pandemic.
Two pilots the MBTA had been running will also end with the start of the fall schedule. A late-night service pilot to the South Shore, in place since last fall, will end, though T officials said in a Monday press release that they would consider reviving it "when ridership and large events in Boston return."
Another year-old program offering weekday service to Foxborough will also pause until spring 2021. A pilot program adding weekday service on the Fairmount Line will be expanded with another two daily trips to ensure trains run every 45 minutes. The schedules will be posted online following final review.
