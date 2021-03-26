QUINCY (AP) — An armed robbery suspect who authorities say stole a police cruiser was shot and killed by police in Quincy on Friday morning, police said.
The use of deadly force by a Massachusetts State Police trooper is under investigation, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said at a news conference. The trooper's name was not released.
The string of events that led to the deadly shooting started at about 7 a.m. when the 36-year-old suspect robbed a Rockland convenience store, authorities said.
At some point as police searched for him, the suspect stole a Rockland police cruiser and led police on a pursuit through Abington and Weymouth that ended on Burgin Parkway in Quincy, where he at first refused to get out of the car.
The suspect was shot at about 11 a.m. after he exited the cruiser with a police rifle and refused several orders to drop the weapon, Morrissey said.
He received first aid on the scene and then was brought to the hospital where he died. His name wasn't made public.
The standoff led to the shutdown of several streets and the suspension of both Red Line and commuter rail services given their proximity to the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.