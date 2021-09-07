GLOUCESTER — When Sharon Hirsch asked her granddaughter how she liked this year’s Schooner Festival, she gave it a 50 out of 10.
“She said it would have been 100 but they stopped,” Sharon’s husband, Mark, explained.
“Our grandson said it has been an epic party,” Sharon laughed.
In years past, the couple from Gloucester joined the crew of Capt. Harold Burnham’s Ardelle for the festivities. This year, however, the two have decided to save their sea legs for another day and view the events from the Boulevard.
“We love all of it: visiting the schooners, the fireworks, yesterday we were at the Maritime Gloucester Heritage Day,” Sharon explained.
“It was really fun,” Mark added.
On the morning of the 37th annual Schooner Festival’s races, hordes of people made their way onto Stacey Boulevard and Stage Fort Park to get a good view of the schooners parading into the harbor.
“We are very fortunate to have the Schooner Festival in Gloucester,” Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken said Sunday. “Today’s race was amazing. Gloucester’s rich diversity shows when you see the different schooners from all over come to Gloucester’s beautiful harbor.”
The annual festival is put on by Maritime Gloucester and has been a communitywide tradition where schooners from all over travel to this coastal city to race and provide a slice of history to everyone who attends.
Not everyone was happy to begin the day when some saw that the fort was taped off, per request of the fire marshal.
Grumbles came from the crowd as people flew from all over the country to view the Parade of Sails from the tip of the fort.
But the safety precaution set up by the city was for a historic reason.
After years of restoration, the 4,200-pound-plus cast iron cannon dubbed The Parrott was set to signal the start of Sunday’s Parade of Sails by firing off at 10 a.m.
The Parrott, formerly referred to as The Parrott Rifle Cannon, was forged in 1865 at the West Point Foundry in Cold Spring, New York. and weighs in at 4,286 pounds.
While in use defending the city and nation’s shores, The Parrott’s sheer enormity required a team of 10 draft horses to transport it through the rugged forests of Cape Ann. Even The Parrott’s munitions were large; a single cannonball weighed roughly 30 pounds.
“Fire in the hole,” one of the organizers yelled.
And with that, a puff of smoke filled the air and all animosity evaporated as cheers and hoots and hollers could be heard throughout the park.
The Parade of Sails had begun.
Out of the 23 schooners that were scheduled to sail on Sunday, the Strombus and Mallabar II were the only two ships to drop out of the race.
The rest took out to sea about 1 p.m. to compete for the various races that conclude with the Esperanto Cup and the Columbia Trophy being awarded to the fastest schooner.
Discover Gloucester’s Executive Director Elizabeth Carey had the opportunity to view the festivities from sea.
“Today, being fortunate to be aboard the Schooner Ardelle for the Parade of Sail, while surrounded by stately yachts like the Columbia, Adventure, Fame, Lannon and Eagle (just to name a few) was a real treasure,” she said. “It was incredible to see so many excited spectators line up along the harbor’s edge, finding a spot on the boulevard, or up at Stage Fort Park. ... Not to mention the transient boaters skirting around these ceremonial boats taking in the splendor of it all — it was truly breathtaking.
Carey wasn’t the only one as Maritime Gloucester’s Executive Director Michael J. De Koster found his way on Ardelle as well.
“It has been a fantastic day,” De Koster said while the sea breeze buffeted the sails around him. “It is great weather and good air for a good race.”
“We’ve been seeing some great seamanship,” he added. “It is a competitive race this year.”
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford may be contacted at 978-675-2705, tbradford@gloucestertimes.com or on Twitter at TayBradford97.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.