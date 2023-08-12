PORTSMOUTH. N.H. — The 40th annual Seacoast Jazz Festival will be held later this month in conjunction with the Seacoast Jazz Society and the Prescott Park Arts Festival.
The festival features headliners Sean Jones, an internationally recognized and Grammy Award-winning trumpeter and educator, and Grammy-nominated composer/trumpeter Steven Bernstein.
“We are thrilled to bring back the annual Seacoast Jazz Festival for its milestone 40th year!” said Matt Becker, Seacoast Jazz Society president.
“We couldn’t do it without supporters like our presenting sponsor, Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club.
“This year’s jazz festival will have a diverse lineup of music highlighting local and regional talent, along with Grammy Award-winning, international jazz legends,” Becker added. “It’s always an exciting day to gather the community in the park and share in our love and appreciation of all things jazz. Celebrating 40 years will truly make the day that much more special!”
In addition to the Jazz Festival at Prescott Park, the Seacoast Jazz Society will present two evenings of jazz preceding the festival in partnership with The Dance Hall of Kittery, Maine.
Festival performers Emilio Teubal Trio will give a concert/workshop and Jason Anick and Chris Klaxton round up a quintet of renowned Seacoast and Boston area jazz musicians for the kickoff concert. Both events take place at The Dance Hall.
The first jazz festival was held in 1983 under the name Portsmouth Jazz Festival. For the last 26 years, it has been known as the Tommy Gallant Jazz Festival to honor legendary local jazz pianist and composer Tommy Gallant. It is now known as the Seacoast Jazz Festival with the hope of expanding the festival’s reach as a destination event featuring acclaimed jazz artists from around the globe.
FESTIVAL LINEUP
Aug. 24: 6 to 7 p.m. Emilio Teubal Trio workshop/concert
Aug. 25:8 p.m. Anick/Klaxton Quintet Festival kickoff concert
Aug. 26:
(Rain date Aug. 27)
1 p.m. – Chris Humphrey and the Voice of Clark Terry
2 p.m. – Emilio Teubal Trio
3 p.m. – YellowHouse Blues Band
4 p.m. – Soggy Po’ Boys
5 p.m. – Steven Bernstein’s Millennial Territory Orchestra
6:15 p.m. – Sean Jones Quartet
