RYE, N.H. — Seacoast Science Center will hold its 21st annual BioBlitz on Sept. 23 from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
BioBlitz is a dawn-to-dusk community science event where families can discover the biodiversity of Odiorne Point State Park while helping field experts to collect data.
BioBlitz offers opportunities for all ages to gain knowledge and skill in their favorite area of nature. Exploration teams will be birding; searching for insects, snakes and amphibians; exploring the freshwater pond and salt marsh; tracking mammals; identifying plants and seaweeds, and tide pooling, among other activities.
People can sign up to participate in some or all of the activities.
BioBlitz can help children become excited about science and provide a rare opportunity to learn from biologists working in the field, according to a news release. Odiorne’s 135 acres and seven distinctly different habitats make it a unique place to explore and learn.
Those not up for scouring the park can explore the center’s Gregg Interactive Learning Studio. They will see samples of species collected by naturalists and learn about identification. process.
Visitors will see amazing images on the big screens, observe insects through microscopes, see samples of seaweeds and fungi, and connect with many spirited nature lovers.
Since the first BioBlitz in 2003, the number of species identified at Odiorne tops 2,545. This serves as a snapshot of the biodiversity of flora and fauna in the region.
To learn how to help the center add to the list, find a detailed schedule and register, visit www.seacoastsciencecenter.org. Contact Katie Brodeur at k.brodeur@sscnh.org for more information or to inquire how groups can get involved.
