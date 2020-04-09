BOSTON — Uber driver Tabitha Collier has been out of work for several weeks after calls for the ride-hailing service dried up amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Like many other self-employed workers in the state, she doesn’t qualify for traditional unemployment benefits, and the bills are starting to pile up.
“Right now, I have zero money in the bank,” said Collier, 40, a mother of two from Brockton. “I’m going to lose everything if something doesn’t happen soon.”
Collier is among tens of thousands of self-employed people in Massachusetts who are out of work as a result of the coronavirus outbreak but don’t have a safety net because they are ineligible for unemployment benefits. They include hair stylists, gig economy and food service workers, and others who work as independent contractors.
The CARES Act — a $2 trillion relief package approved by Congress two weeks ago — promises benefits to self-employed and contract workers for up to 39 weeks while extending payments for those who have exhausted regular state unemployment benefits by an additional 13 weeks.
The state Department of Unemployment Assistance said it has received “guidance” from the federal government on providing “pandemic unemployment assistance,” but it needs to set up an entirely new system to process claims for those who otherwise wouldn’t qualify.
A statement on the department’s website says there is no benefits application for self-employed workers, but the agency is “working to make it available as quickly as possible.”
As of Wednesday, it remained unclear how soon the state could begin accepting applications and issuing checks to the self-employed.
Once available, benefits may be retroactive to the week that ended Feb. 2, meaning people could submit claims for previous weeks they were out of work, Rosalin Acosta, secretary of the state Office of Labor and Workforce Development, said during an online town hall.
Meanwhile, the CARES Act is expected put an extra $600 a week into the hands of those who receive traditional unemployment benefits for up to four months.
That money would be on top of what the state provides. The state said it is “moving swiftly” to add CARES Act money to payments.
Hundreds of thousands of Massachusetts workers have joined the unemployment ranks as the COVID-19 outbreak shuts down wide swaths of the economy. In the past two weeks, nearly 330,000 new unemployment claims were filed in the state, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
Nationally, more than 6.6 million new jobless claims were filed in the past week alone.
Gov. Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency on March 10 and has taken other preventive steps that have shuttered businesses across the state. He said aggressive action is key to halting the spread of the virus and preventing the state’s health care system from becoming overwhelmed.
A report released Wednesday by the Pioneer Institute suggests the state’s unemployment rate could skyrocket to 25% by June, with nearly 1 million people jobless. In February, Massachusetts’ unemployment rate was 2.5%, one of the lowest in the nation.
For the self-employed, many of whom have been out of work for weeks, delays in receiving benefits are adding to their financial stress.
“It’s very frustrating,” said Michelle Cormier, a hair stylist whose family has owned a barber shop in West Boylston for nearly 100 years. “I’ve tapped into my savings to pay my rent and bills for the month, but there no money coming in, and it’s getting kind of scary.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.
