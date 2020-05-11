SALEM — It’s likely U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton of Salem will face two challengers — Angus McQuilken and Jamie Zahlaway Belsito — in the Democratic primary Sept. 1 as he seeks a fourth term representing the North Shore.
Candidates had until last Tuesday to get at least 1,000 signatures to local cities and towns for certification to get on the Sept. 1 primary ballot.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, a recent Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court ruling extended the deadline to pass in signatures to May 5. It also cut in half the number of signatures required from 2,000 to 1,000, and allowed signatures to be gathered electronically.
McQuilken, who lives in Topsfield, is a life sciences communications expert and co-founder of the Massachusetts Coalition to Prevent Gun Violence.
Belsito, an advocate for maternal mental health and a trustee of Salem State University, also lives in Topsfield.
“Despite the challenging circumstances for collecting signatures this year, with the help of some great staff, volunteers and mail carriers, our campaign for change submitted many more nomination signatures than required by yesterday’s deadline,” McQuilken said Wednesday, “including signatures from every single community in the 6th Congressional District.”
Belsito said her campaign was able to collect 3,000 signatures, more than 2,000 of which were filed Thursday with the secretary of state’s office.
“I’m ecstatic,” she said. “I cannot get over the team we had.”
Voters want leadership, she said, as many families are hurting due to the coronavirus crisis and there is going to be a lot of problems caused by it.
On April 21, Mouton’s campaign announced it had gathered 3,710 nomination signatures.
Moulton’s campaign said it had stopped in-person signature collection in early March amid the pandemic. From that point on, his team used mail and volunteer phone banking to collect signatures.
“It’s an honor to represent the Sixth District of Massachusetts in Congress,” Moulton said in a statement. “Since the first night my constituents put their trust in me, I promised I would speak up for change and to always do what’s right — not for Democrats or Republicans, but for all Americans.”
Major party candidates for Congress have until June 2 to turn in their certified signatures to the state. That means the primary ballots for both parties will not be known until then.
There are also three potential Republican challengers who have pulled nomination papers: Billerica businessman John Paul Moran, Carlos Hernandez of Saugus, and Gary Lund of Saugus. Nonparty independent candidate Matthew Mixon of Billerica has also pulled papers. Independents have to get 2,000 signatures by July 28 and turn them into the secretary of state’s office by Aug. 25.
A check with the Peabody City Clerk Allyson Danforth showed Moran, Moulton, Belsito and McQuilken had turned in nomination papers, with signatures to be certified by her office.
Rockport progressive D. Nathaniel Mulcahy said he suspended his campaign before the signature deadline in part because of the difficulty of canvassing during the pandemic.
Mulcahy said he had gathered more than 1,200 signatures, but found about a third belonged to non-registered voters. He said in a statement on May 4 that his electronic signature page had been approved by the state the week before, but it was not enough time for this avenue to work.
Mulcahy took pains to social distance in person, not wanting to risk the health of his volunteers. However, while canvassing in Lynn, he met two people who asked if he was running as a Democrat, only to have them remove their masks and cough in his face. Mulcahy said he has two young children who are immunocompromised at home.
“At that point, I had not choice but to suspend my campaign,” he said.
