The state’s medical insurance program for low-income residents, MassHealth, paid for more than $100,000 of Jacqueline Kendall’s medical bills before the lifelong Gloucester resident died of leukemia in 2014.
Years later, the agency wanted to recoup that cost after learning that Kendall had shared an ownership interest with another family member in a Gloucester home.
But on Monday, the state’s highest court concluded that MassHealth had missed a three-year statute of limitations for doing so, and thus could no longer seek reimbursement from her heirs.
In its ruling Monday, the Supreme Judicial Court found that legislators had already given MassHealth more time than other creditors — and had also given the agency priority status in any distribution of assets.
“The Legislature provided MassHealth with various advantages over other creditors, but it also created an ultimate time limit on the filing and payment of creditor claims against estates,” Justice Scott Kafker wrote for the court. If lawmakers intended for an open-ended ability for the state to try to recoup benefits, it would have specifically included it in the relatively recent updates to probate court rules.
“The three-year ultimate time limit is a critical provision ensuring the orderly settlement and liquidation of estates in a relatively expeditious manner,” Kafker wrote.
Gloucester attorney Meredith Fine, who represented Kendall’s heirs, said the case was being closely watched both by estate lawyers and real estate lawyers, who argued in a friend of the court brief that it is bad public policy to leave the door open for the state to come after an estate’s assets many years after someone’s death — and long after any other “creditor” would have been barred from doing so.
“If an estate can never be closed, you’re never going to have 100 percent clear title,” said Fine.
And the person designated to settle the estate could end up being liable down the line for a claim by MassHealth, even years later, long after the assets have been distributed to heirs, lawyers feared.
Brooke Karanovich, a spokeswoman for the Executive Office of Health and Human Services, which oversees MassHealth, said, “We are currently reviewing the decision that was issued today.”
MassHealth, through its lawyer, David Marks, argued that federal law mandates that MassHealth recoup costs when it learns that assets are available.
And, he argued, the court would open the door to those attempting to “game” the system by holding off on notifying the agency of a person’s death in order to run out the statute of limitations.
But Fine argued, and the court agreed, that legislators had already taken that possibility into account and found that it was remote.
Fine argued that the sort of folks who end up in the situation, qualifying for MassHealth, are not the type of people who tend to have estate attorneys.
Aside from that, there is an exemption for the first $800,000 worth of value for a property where a recipient is living.
The court also concluded that there is nothing to prevent MassHealth from filing a petition to have a public administrator appointed following a death when it learns of assets.
Marks suggested in arguments before the court earlier this year that it would be impossible for the agency to keep track of all 1.8 million recipients of MassHealth.
The court disagreed.
“With due diligence, MassHealth should be aware of whose benefits have ceased and who has not responded to renewal notices, and can cross-match this information with public death records or inquire directly as to the recipient’s status,” Kafker wrote. “In fact, MassHealth already takes some active steps to ensure it recovers from estates where it does not receive notice of a death.”
