BOSTON — State lawmakers are eligible for pay raises this year but some are wary of taking the extra cash as their constituents struggle amid the pandemic.
The raises would boost the compensation of 200 House and Senate legislators by $4,280 per year, or about 6.46%, increasing their base pay to $70,536 annually. That doesn't include leadership and committee stipends, which could bump up pay for some by more than $9,000 a year, or office and travel expenses.
Lawmakers willing to talk about the raises say they are uneasy pocketing the extra money as many businesses struggle and tens of thousands of people look for work.
Rep. Paul Tucker, D-Salem, is among those who said he would take the raise but donate it to local charities and families affected by the outbreak.
"It's a personal decision," Tucker said. "I could just decline the money and send it back to the general fund, but this way I can give it to real people in need."
Rep. Lenny Mirra, R-Georgetown, said he also plans to contribute the extra pay to charitable causes in his district.
"At a time when businesses are being shut down and people being put out of work, pay raises for elected officials ... are just a bad idea," Mirra said.
State Rep. James Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, said he would accept the pay increase but "will continue to donate to charity," as he said he did with a previous raise.
"We give all we can to local charities," including The Pettengill House and Our Neighbors' Table, he said.
Some lawmakers didn't return calls seeking comment. Others declined to say if they would accept a raise. A few said they haven't yet considered it.
Sen. Barry Finegold, D-Andover, pointed out that he has "never worked harder" as a lawmaker than he has in the past year but that he is also likely to give the extra pay to those in need.
The state constitution requires the governor to adjust lawmakers' pay every two years based on changes in median household income. Two years ago, lawmakers' base pay was bumped up by 5.9%.
Meanwhile, a controversial 2017 law provides an additional bump in pay from stipends that lawmakers can receive for leadership and committee posts.
Besides a boost in base pay and stipends, lawmakers are also eligible for a nearly 5% raise for their office and travel expense budgets, which range from $15,000 to $20,000, depending on how far they live from the Statehouse. Most are working remotely in light of COVID-19 restrictions.
Many lawmakers also have jobs in the private sector to supplement their income.
Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Politico are also eligible for a raise, but neither is accepting it. Baker's pay is $185,000.
Spokespeople say Attorney General Maura Healey and State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg, who are eligible for a 4.89% raise, won't be accepting the extra cash, either.
State Auditor Suzanne Bump will take the raise — a $11,546 boost that would bring her yearly compensation to $190,274, a spokesman said.
It's not clear if Secretary of State Bill Galvin, who is also eligible for a raise this year, will take the money.
Fiscal watchdogs say elected officials shouldn't get raises with the state's economy in tatters.
"They should either not accept it or take the money and give it to charity," said David Tuerck, president of the Beacon Hill Institute. "I don't think there's any justification for elected officials accepting a pay raise with the current state of the economy."
Even if lawmakers choose to give their raise to charity, it still shows up on their base pay, helping to boost their pensions when they retire.
The state's Republican Party blasted Democrats and even lashed out at Baker for determining the raises were authorized.
"People are out of work, families are struggling to put food on the table, and these same Democrats who insist on further shutting down our economy are giving themselves raises for the third time in as many sessions," MassGOP Chairman Jim Lyons said in a statement.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.