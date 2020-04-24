Rep. Ted Speliotis, who has represented North Shore towns in the Massachusetts House for 16 terms, joined a growing list of senior lawmakers when he announced Thursday that he won’t seek re-election this fall.
The Danvers Democrat, had he sought and won re-election this fall, would have become the dean of the House next session.
Speliotis was first elected to the House in 1978, lost his seat in the 1986 Democratic primary to now-colleague Rep. Thomas Walsh, and was returned to the House in a 1996 election.
“I have been extremely fortunate to serve in elected office for nearly my entire adult life, first being elected as a Danvers Town Meeting member at the age of 18 and then entering the House of Representatives at 25 years old,” Speliotis said in a statement Thursday.
“I have enjoyed every minute of my time in office and am very appreciative of the support and assistance I have received from my family, friends and constituents. Together we have accomplished a great deal over the years, both in my district and on substantive legislation that has effected every person in the Commonwealth.”
Other incumbents not returning to the hill include (with the year they took office): Reps. Angelo Scaccia (1973), Thomas Petrolati (1987), Louis Kafka (1991), Elizabeth Poirier (1999), Denise Provost (2006), Jonathan Hecht (2009), Randy Hunt (2011), Aaron Vega (2013), Daniel Cullinane (2013), Roselee Vincent (2014), Jose Tosado (2015), and Stephan Hay (2016). Candidates have until May 5 to file nomination papers with local registrars.
Earlier this month, when Scaccia announced he will not return next session and Speliotis was in line to become the House Dean, he told the News Service that while it is an honor to serve for so long, seniority “really doesn’t mean a whole lot when it comes to the day-to-day” of legislating.
“You might get a little extra consideration but not a heck of a lot if you don’t produce,” he said. “And I think that’s healthy. I think if you’re not willing to reinvent yourself to reflect the times, then you ought not be around. I think that’s one of the most dangerous things you can do, is think about the past. I think what matters is, are you effective on this particular day?”
