MIDDLETON — A COVID-19 outbreak at the Middleton Jail has led to the suspension of in-person visits and bringing prisoners to the county's courthouses, a spokeswoman confirmed Monday.
The spike in cases comes as the state's restrictions on gatherings and businesses, including restaurants, are gradually being relaxed and as schools are resuming in-person learning in many communities.
As of Monday, there are 14 inmates and nine staff members who have tested positive for the virus, said Gretchen Grosky, a spokeswoman for the Essex County Sheriff's Department.
"We believe the illness is isolated to one building, but we’ve taken a number of precautions throughout our facility to mitigate the exposure and risk to others, including temporarily suspending visits and using video conferencing for inmate court appearances," Grosky said in an email.
"Everyone in our facility is wearing N95 (or) KN95 masks and we continue to enforce a rigorous 24-hour cleaning schedule, symptom monitoring, as well as social distancing."
Jail officials are also looking into how the virus got into the facility.
According to a weekly summary provided to the Supreme Judicial Court as a result of last spring's lawsuit by the state's public defender office, the jail had had a total of 84 confirmed cases among inmates and 21 among correctional officers and staff since the spring.
One inmate, a 41-year-old man, died in April.
The latest report, which covers a period from Sept. 17-23, indicated that there were two active cases of COVID-19, both involving prisoners.
On Saturday, the Essex County Sheriff's Department announced that it was suspending visitation temporarily.
A number of scheduled court hearings in Essex County courthouses, including hearings scheduled in Salem and Newburyport, were postponed due to the defendants not being able to be brought to court. But remote hearings were taking place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.