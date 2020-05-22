The number of deaths statewide from COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours dropped considerably, from 128 on Wednesday to 82 on Thursday, according to the Department of Public Health.
Those deaths raised the total number of people who died from the coronavirus to 6,148. There were 1,114 new positive cases reported by the DPH on Thursday, raising the total to 90,084. In addition, the state reported 501,486 people have been tested for the virus.
In its daily emailed update, the Beth Israel Lahey Health network said eight patients at Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport, including three in the intensive care unit, tested positive, while nine other patients were suspected as being positive for COVID-19. Only one AJH employee was listed as testing positive.
Amesbury held steady with its COVID-19 cases Thursday. Communications Director Caitlin Thayer said the city still had 154 positive cases of the novel coronavirus, while the death toll remained at 19.
Health Director Jack Morris said Salisbury saw an additional positive case Thursday, bringing its total to 49 with four deaths reported.
Newburyport reported this week that 65 people have tested positive. Two city residents have died from the virus.
Seabrook has 41 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 20 of which are active.
