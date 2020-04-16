BOSTON — Several North of Boston communities are COVID-19 hotspots, according to data released Wednesday that shows the local impact of the deadly virus.
Lawrence, Lynn, Methuen and Haverhill lead the region in the number of COVID-19 cases, with each reporting several hundred infected residents.
Danvers, Peabody, Salem and Beverly have also reported a large number of cases.
The local data were disclosed for the first time Wednesday by the state Department of Public Health, which has until now has only reported statewide and county-level figures.
The agency has largely left it up to cities and towns to report how many people in their communities are infected.
Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said making the data public will help state and local officials target their responses to the deadly virus.
“Having the ability to look at this virus through the lens of its impact on specific cities and towns will help us identify potential hot spots, inform the public health response, assist cities and towns working to slow the spread, and help the state appropriately deploy resources,” she told reporters.
Essex County is one of the hardest-hit regions of the state with 3,500 cases of Wednesday — the third highest behind Middlesex and Suffolk counties.
Some local health boards have issued daily reports on COVID-19 cases, but others have declined to make the data public.
Communities with five or fewer cases and less than 50,000 residents aren’t included in the local breakdowns, which will be updated weekly. And the numbers released Wednesday are based on reports as of the previous day. The state didn’t disclose the number of deaths in the communities, either.
Sudders said health officials are trying to balance privacy with keeping people informed.
The state is also expanding its reporting of COVID-19 cases and deaths in nursing homes and long-term care facilities.
Health officials are also posting daily updates on the state’s website showing the number of hospital intensive care unit beds available to treat patients.
Following concerns raised by lawmakers and social justice groups, the state is also requiring the release of data that details the race and ethnicity of patients.
The data release comes as the state battles a surge of COVID-19 infections, with nearly 30,000 cases and 1,108 deaths reported as of Wednesday afternoon.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.