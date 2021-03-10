BOSTON -- Education leaders are moving to force elementary and middle schools to reopen next month, but the plan faces resistance from teachers who say it could risk health and safety.
Education Commissioner Jeff Riley released new guidance for public schools on Tuesday detailing phased plans to resume in-person classes, as well as safety measures that will be in place when students return.
Under the plan, school districts are required to resume full-time, in-person classes for kindergarten through fifth grade by April 5.
Middle schools will reopen for sixth to eighth graders two weeks later, on April 28, according to the plan.
The new guidance from the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education doesn't say when high school students will return, but districts will be given "at least two weeks notice" and "should start making such plans now."
Students who want to continue online-based learning may do so through the end of the school year, but Riley said he plans to fully reopen all schools by fall.
Returning students must wear masks and observe the state's social distancing requirements, which call for students to be spaced at least 3 feet apart. Schools are encouraged to stagger lunch breaks to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission.
Last week, the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education empowered Riley to force districts to reopen, by giving him the authority to determine when remote or hybrid learning models will no longer count toward student learning times.
About 80% of school districts were either in-person or using a hybrid of in-person and remote classes as of mid-February.
Riley said research shows schools can reopen safely with precautions, as public health metrics improve, and he points to data suggesting that mental health issues among school-age children have risen dramatically.
"The rates are going down, and our vaccine rollout is going up," he told the state Board of Education last week. "Now is the time to begin moving children back to school more robustly."
Riley, who was expected to discuss the changes with superintendents on Wednesday, said the state is developing a waiver system for districts that cannot meet the timelines.
The push to reopen schools has met resistance from teachers, who say it overrides local control of schools and will compromise their safety and that of students.
"This is going to do more harm than good," said Merrie Najimy, president of the Massachusetts Teachers Association. "It's going to upend local plans that have been thoughtfully negotiated and are in the process of being implemented."
Union leaders point out that it's unlikely teachers and school staff will be fully vaccinated though before they return for in-person classes five days per week.
Educators became eligible for vaccines last week, but state health officials have warned that shortages will mean delays. On Wednesday, the Baker administration announced specific vaccine days for educators, child care workers and school staff at the state's mass vaccination sites.
Gov. Charlie Baker has pushed to get more kids back into classrooms since schools reopened in the fall. He has tabbed hundreds of millions of dollars in federal pandemic relief to expand COVID-19 testing in schools and to implement safety measures allowing for in-person learning.
Following a post-holiday uptick in COVID-19 cases, the number of new infections and hospitalizations has dropped in recent weeks. Only 19 communities are still listed as high-risk for COVID-19 infections — including Lawrence, Methuen and Haverhill — in the state's latest weekly public health report.
Many districts are already taking steps to expand in-class time in anticipation that the state will require them to provide more in-person instruction.
Tom Scott, executive director of the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents, said some administrators are enthusiastic about bringing students back while others have concerns about the state's plan.
"It's a very short timeline to get the kids back," he said. "For schools that have been fully remote for the past year, this is going to be a monumental shift."
