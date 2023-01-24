BOSTON — State utility regulators are looking into the skyrocketing electricity rates that are putting a squeeze on consumers this winter.
In a filing, Department of Public Utilities Chairman Matthew Nelson said the review was prompted by “concerns about basic service rate impacts” on utility customers and said the commission will be “exploring any opportunity to mitigate” rate increases regulators approved this winter.
He noted that the DPU will look at how electricity distribution companies operate.
“Concurrent with these rate increases, the distribution companies have experienced declining participation by wholesale suppliers in basic service solicitations, with potential negative impacts for customers,” he wrote.
Massachusetts households are digging deeper into their pockets for electricity and home heating oil, advocates say, both of which have skyrocketed this winter.
Eversource and National Grid, two of the state’s largest utilities, have both received approval for double-digit rate hikes. The companies cited rising global demand, and constraints on domestic supply, which they say have pushed prices to some of the highest levels in a decade.
Utilities point out basic service rates are pass-through charges that only cover the cost of providing power. They are not allowed to profit from the increases under state law.
Consumer advocates say the prices will have an outsized impact on low- and even some middle-income households that have trouble keeping up with expenses.
Energy industry officials have long argued that New England’s energy market is constrained, in part by a lack of pipeline infrastructure. They say the natural gas crunch has led to higher bills for ratepayers.
In November, Eversource president and CEO Joe Nolan wrote to President Joe Biden saying he is “deeply concerned” about the impact of gas shortages on energy consumers and asks the president to use the “emergency powers of the federal government” to ensure an adequate fuel supply to get through the winter.
Nolan said there are laws on the books — such as the Defense Production Act — that could be activated by the federal government to help deal with the shortage.
Newly-sworn in Gov. Maura Healey has acknowledged the impact of skyrocketing energy costs on consumers and has pledged ratcheting down those costs a key agenda for her first term.
Last week, a group of state lawmakers wrote to DPU regulators asking them to reverse the electricity rate increases for Eversource and National Grid, citing dropping prices for oil and the impact of “outrageous” energy bills this winter.
“With cheaper oil, utility companies have been able to generate extreme profit for themselves at the expense of Massachusetts residents,” the lawmakers wrote. “It is the DPU’s duty to protect our citizens from unfair and deeply damaging prices.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.