The Department of Public Health on Monday began reporting both confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and deaths, a change DPH said was made "in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control."
"This change will increase the number of cases and deaths reported in Massachusetts. Today’s newly reported totals are a result of a retrospective review of probable cases and deaths dating back to March 1, 2020," DPH said on its website.
The number of reported deaths on Monday jumped to 189, up from 78 reported Sunday, bringing the total number of deaths in the state from COVID-19 to 7,035. DPH reported 3,840 new cases on Monday, for a total of 100,805. In addition, the state reported 599,919 people had undergone molecular testing and 45,680 had undergone antibody tests, a new breakdown in the testing reporting by DPH.
The number of patients who are either positive or suspected positive for COVID-19 at Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport went down in recent days.
The Beth Israel Lahey Health network reported Monday there were three positive cases at AJH, four suspected positive cases and one positive case confirmed in an employee. On Friday, the network said there were five positive cases (including three in the ICU); seven suspected cases (including one in the ICU); and one employee who tested positive.
In Newburyport, Mayor Donna Holaday, said a problem with data from one of the assisted living centers in the city was resolved, which raised the total number of positive cases to 75, with 29 active cases. Last Friday the city's website was reporting 70 positive cases and 23 active cases. There have been two deaths reported in Newburyport.
In Amesbury, communications director Caitlin Thayer reported Monday there were no changes over the weekend and Amesbury remained at 170 positive cases of COVID-19 with 23 deaths.
In Salisbury, Health director Jack Morris also reported no changes over the weekend, where the town has 51 positive cases of the novel coronavirus with four deaths.
Merrimac reporting 34 cases.
Seabrook reported it has 47 confirmed cases, 11 of which are active, and the town of Merrimac was reporting 34 residents had tested positive since the pandemic began.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.