BOSTON — Police in Massachusetts took more than 2,400 illegal guns off the streets last year, and a sizable number of the weapons were untraceable “ghost guns,” according to newly released state data.
At least 2,419 “crime guns” were seized by state and local police as part of arrests and criminal investigations in 2022, a nearly 30% increase from the prior year, according to the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.
Most weapons were handguns — such as 9 mm semiautomatic pistols and .38-caliber revolvers — but police also seized 46 assault rifles, four sawed-off shotguns and a machine gun.
At least 17% of the weapons — or 316 — were so-called “ghost guns,” or privately made firearms that cannot be traced, according to the report. That’s a 75% increase over 2021, the agency said.
Law enforcement officials said the data show that despite tough gun control laws, illegal weapons are still flowing into the state.
Boston police seized the largest number of firearms in 2022 — 711 — while an additional 305 were confiscated by state police, according to the report.
Lawrence police seized 42 illegal firearms; Haverhill 26; Lynn 19; Peabody 14; and Salem 5.
Many of the guns were recovered during police investigations, according to the report. At least 207 were seized as part of narcotics cases, while 156 were seized during motor vehicle stops.
An additional 76 were confiscated as part of arrests on aggravated assault charges.
Thirteen weapons had been involved in murders.
The numbers do not include confiscated weapons that were used in suicides or taken as part of gun buyback programs or court proceedings.
Only 7% of the guns were seized from people involved in gang activity, according to the state data.
About 8% of the 2,419 “crime guns” recovered by police had originally been reported as lost or stolen by their previous owners, according to the report.
Police agencies are required to submit annual data on seizures of guns used in crimes as part of a 2014 gun control law signed by former Gov. Deval Patrick, a Democrat.
Overall, Massachusetts police have seized 13,196 “crime guns” since 2016, according to the data. The number of seizures has increased by 40% from 2016 to 2022, it shows.
The uptick comes as Democratic lawmakers on Beacon Hill are set to consider tough new gun regulations in response to a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that upheld the constitutional right to carry firearms.
A proposal expected to be taken up by the House of Representatives calls for setting new restrictions on the open carry of firearms in public spaces, requiring tracking and monitoring systems for handguns, and imposing tougher gun licensing requirements, among other provisions.
Supporters argue the changes would help prevent mass shootings by closing “loopholes” in the state’s decades-old assault weapons ban and outlawing “ghost guns” that can be assembled using parts manufactured on 3D printers.
But Second Amendment groups argue tougher gun controls are unnecessary and would punish law-abiding owners while ignoring the issue of illegal firearms.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com
