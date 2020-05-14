State officials said Wednesday 174 people had died from COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 5,315.
The Department of Public Health cites 1,165 new positive tests, with a confirmed total of 80,497 in the state and 4% of those hospitalized. In total, 410,032 people have been tested for the virus.
Jack Morris, the health director for Amesbury and Salisbury, said Wednesday the state changed the address of an Amesbury resident to another location, bringing the city’s total to 153 cases. The Department of Public Health data listed Wednesday reported 154 Amesbury residents testing positive for the coronavirus.
Morris reported an additional case of the coronavirus in Salisbury to bring that town’s total to 45.
The DPH also reported the following number of positive COVID-19 cases: Newburyport, 56; Georgetown, 40; Groveland, 25; Merrimac, 23; Newbury, 7; Rowley, 31; and West Newbury, 6.
Seabrook has 36 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 18 of which are active.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.