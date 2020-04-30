BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker often begins his daily press briefings by ticking off a list of new protective equipment secured by the state for nursing homes, hospitals and health care facilities.
As the state wrestles with a surge in coronavirus cases, masks, gowns and gloves have been in short supply. So the Baker administration has turned to private markets and opened up alternative supply chains.
The state has also enlisted local manufacturers to produce the equipment.
“We continue to aggressively pursue all supply chain avenues,” Baker said.
To date, Massachusetts has used its purchasing power to acquire and send more than 6.7 million pieces of protective gear to hospitals and local health departments. That includes at least 1 million N95/KN955 respirators; more than 1.7 million surgical masks; 266,170 gowns; and 3.7 million pairs of gloves.
The state now posts a list showing how it has distributed scarce supplies to protect health care workers and others from the pandemic.
Nursing homes and assisted living facilities, which have been hardest hit by the outbreak, have received the most protective equipment, followed by hospitals, community health centers and local boards of health.
Police, fire and other municipal first responders have also received a share.
The state has an online portal to collect supplies, and private companies have stepped up to donate equipment. Some companies, such as Lawrence-based 99 Degrees Custom and New Balance, have shifted from making clothing, footwear and other products to protective gear.
The state has also been searching for ways to conserve equipment, including a new system that decontaminates at least 80,000 masks a day.
Health care groups say the efforts are essential in equipping nurses and medical workers with much-needed protection.
“There’s been an incredible amount of effort in trying to secure these things, which we appreciate,” said Donna Kelly-Williams, president of the Massachusetts Nurses Association, a trade union. “But we need to make sure everyone is using an N95 mask within health care facilities, and we’re still not there yet.”
Tara Gregorio, president of the Massachusetts Senior Care Association, said there is a critical need for more gear in nursing homes and assisted living facilities, and it will “only continue to grow for many months to come.”
“Therefore, continued efforts by all entities involved will be critical to ensure the safety of our staff and our residents,” she said.
The Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association, which represents about 70 hospitals, said it has worked with the state and others to open up more supply chains, but it still faces challenges in securing protective equipment.
“Because so many PPE suppliers are international, it is a constant struggle to secure timely and reliable access to these supplies,” spokesman Catherine Bromberg said in a statement.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.