WESTBOROUGH — MassWildlife staff are stocking 450,000 brook, brown, rainbow, and tiger trout into waters across the state this spring.
The Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife says 75% of trout will be 12 inches, 45% will be 14 inches, more than 48,000 each of brook and brown trout will be over 12 inches, more than 200,000 rainbow trout will be over 14 inches, more than 500 each of brown and brook trout will be over 18 inches, 1,000 brook trout will be over 14 inches, and all 2,500 tiger trout will be over 14 inches.
The following waterways will be stocked:
Gloucester: Strangman Pond off Reservoir Road in Dogtown Commons.
Essex: Alewife Brook off Western Avenue and Apple Street.
Ipswich: Bull Brook, Dow Brook and the Ipswich River.
Rowley: Bachelder Brook and Mill River.
Amesbury: Powow River.
Andover: Shawsheen River.
Boxford: Baldpate and Stiles ponds, and Fish and Pye brooks.
Georgetown: Parker River, Penn Brook and Pentucket and Rock ponds.
Haverhill: East Meadow Brook, Little River, Millvale Reservoir, and Lakes Pentucket and Saltonstall.
Methuen: Bartlett Brook, Forest Lake and Spicket River.
Middleton: Boston Brook.
Newbury: Parker River.
North Andover: Berry Pond and Mosquito Brook.
Peabody: Ipswich River.
Topsfield: Fish and Howlett brooks, Ipswich River.
Wenham: Pleasant Pond.
MassWildlife's trout stocking report and a list of other locations can be found at Mass.gov/Trout. The stocking report is subject to change depending on staffing, equipment, and weather conditions.
Fishermen are reminded to carry their fishing license while seeking to hook trout. Licenses may be purchased online at MassFishHunt, at MassWildlife offices, or at license vendors.
