BOSTON — Low-income families whose children are attending school remotely this fall could be eligible for more money to pay for meals under an extension of pandemic benefits granted by the federal government.
The state has received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to spend at least $40 million through the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program on families whose children receive free or reduced meals at school.
The state Department of Transitional Assistance estimates about 470,000 children could benefit from the funding, which became available Thursday.
Amy Kershaw, commissioner of the department, said the program is a “highly effective tool” for helping struggling families obtain access to food.
“Securing these additional federal funds will provide much-needed assistance for our families in feeding their students as they navigate this complicated transition back to school,” she said.
Families that receive other benefits, including from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or food stamps, will get the extra money on top of payments they already receive.
Eligible families can receive $5.86 per student per day or $29.30 per student per week, according to the state agency.
Under the program, eligible families can use their P-EBT cards to purchase food at local grocery stores and retailers that accept the benefits, or they can order food through Amazon or Walmart, similar to the state’s welfare program.
Massachusetts is one of more than two dozen states — including New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine — authorized by the federal government to provide the funding to offset the cost of meals that would have otherwise been consumed at school.
Roughly 70% of the state’s 402 school districts are offering a mix of in-person and remote learning, while a lesser number will provide only remote instruction, according to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Schools in COVID-19 high-risk communities such as Lawrence and Lynn, which also have large numbers of low-income students, plan to continue with remote learning until local virus transmission levels decline.
“We want to give students all the support we can as they return to learning this fall,” state Education Commissioner Jeff Riley said in a statement. “We know that COVID-19 continues to impact families, and these P-EBT funds will supplement the grab-and-go meals that schools and community organizations are offering.”
The state also announced that monthly food stamp benefits increased 5% on Thursday to reflect increases in food prices.
Food insecurity has been a major issue during the pandemic.
More than 1.2 million Massachusetts workers were left jobless by shutdowns to slow the spread of the virus, and many families are still struggling to put food on the table, advocates say. Requests for food stamps and other public assistance have skyrocketed.
Gov. Charlie Baker convened a task force to address the issue and is providing state grants to regional food banks to help keep them stocked.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.
