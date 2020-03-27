BOSTON — Massachusetts taxpayers will have another three months to file state income tax returns as the state takes additional steps to cushion the economic blow from the coronavirus pandemic.
On Friday, Gov. Charlie Baker said he has reached an agreement with legislative leaders to change the April 15 deadline to July 15, giving businesses and individual taxpayers more time to pay their income taxes.
"We are committed to providing this flexibility to taxpayers in a way that protects the commonwealth’s strong fiscal footing that we have all worked hard to develop over the past several years," Baker said in a statement.
Baker said he will be filing legislation soon to make the extension a done deal, and that the administrative changes will be put in place by the state Department of Revenue.
Pressure had been building on the Baker administration to move the tax deadline as part of efforts to cushion the economic fallout from the virus, which has shutdown much of the economy.
The move follows the federal government's decision last week to push back the federal income tax filing deadline from April 15 to July 15.
President Donald Trump said the delay on filing and paying taxes for three months was done to give taxpayers more time and "hopefully by that time, people will be getting back to their lives."
The Trump administration had previously announced it would delay payments due with tax returns, a move it said would leave $300 billion in the economy at a critical time.
The delay is available to people who owe $1 million or less and corporations that owe $10 million or less, according to the Treasury Department.
Many states have followed the lead of the federal government and delayed their tax filing deadlines.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com
