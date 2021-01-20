BOSTON — People with criminal backgrounds will be allowed to scrub more than one charge from their records under a new police reform law.
Sweeping reforms signed into law by Gov. Charlie Baker ban the use of chokeholds and other tactics by police while creating a civilian-led commission to certify officers and investigate claims of misconduct.
Another provision expands the state’s expungement law, allowing people with a criminal record to have more charges permanently removed.
Leon Smith, executive director of the Boston-based Citizens for Juvenile Justice, said a key change allows the expungement of multiple charges linked to a single arrest. Arrests typically include multiple charges, he said, but the expungement law until now only allowed one to be removed.
“It’s going to make a big difference,” he said. “Police tend to overcharge, and this is something that we know disproportionately affects communities of color.”
The state’s 2018 expungement law allows for the removal of juvenile records and some adult crimes. Unlike a sealed criminal record, which can still be viewed by law enforcement, expungement permanently removes charges from someone’s official record.
For felonies, petitioners must wait seven years after their sentence is completed to request expungement. For a misdemeanor, the wait is three years.
Major convictions — for murder, felony assault, drunken driving, domestic battery, rape and other sexual offenses — cannot be expunged.
Advocates for criminal defendants say the law is of limited use because people with juvenile records still cannot get multiple charges removed. In addition, advocates say too many charges, some of them misdemeanors, still do not qualify for expungement.
Records from the Office of the Commissioner of Probation, which administers the law, shows few expungement petitions are approved in the state.
In 2020, the probation office received 586 expungement requests through November. Only 43 were approved, according to agency records.
Criminal records can haunt people long past their punishment, criminal justice reform advocates say, preventing them from getting jobs or housing or going to college. Massachusetts is known as being especially unforgiving when it comes to allowing people to get out from under the shadow of a conviction.
Smith said studies show a majority of young adults who have been arrested or charged are at the “age of crime” and less likely to get into trouble again.
“A lot of young people may go through a rough time as a teenager and move on,” he said. “They shouldn’t be punished for the rest of their lives.”
The police reform law was prompted by protests over the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police last year.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.
