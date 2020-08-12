The number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Massachusetts in the previous 24 hours rose by 18 to 8,547 statewide, according to state health officials Wednesday.
The Department of Public Health reported 229 new positive cases Wednesday for a total across the state since the pandemic began of 113,198.
Each Wednesday, the state publishes a comprehensive report on COVID-19, including town-by-town numbers for positive cases. The latest report said Amesbury had 196 positive cases since the pandemic began (including 28 deaths), with five new ones within the last 14 days for an average daily infection rate of 2.1 per 100,000 people, making Amesbury’s numbers higher that the last report.
Georgetown, with 72 cases including nine new ones and an average daily infection rate of 7.2 per 100,000, also fell into the “higher” category, according to DPH.
All other area communities either registered no change or lower rates in the 14-day period, including Groveland, 42, with less than five new cases; Merrimac, 36 with less than five new cases; Newbury, 15, less than five new cases; Newburyport, 119 (including seven deaths), less than five new cases; Salisbury, 60 (with five deaths) with less than five new cases; Rowley, 66, with less than five new cases; and West Newbury has reported 14 people tested positive with no new cases.
COVID-19 case numbers at Anna Jaques Hospital stood at six, with no patients in the intensive care unit.
In the category of nursing homes and long-term care facilities, the DPH listed that Merrimack Valley Health Center in Amesbury, with 203 beds, has reported more than 30 positive cases and 20 deaths; Maplewood Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Amesbury, with 120 beds, has reported 11 to 30 positive cases and no deaths; and Sea View Convalescent and Nursing Home in Rowley, with 62 beds, has reported 11 to 30 cases and one to four deaths.
In Newburyport, Brigham Rehabilitation Center, with 64 beds, has reported one to 10 positive cases and no deaths; Port Healthcare, with 123 beds, has reported one to 10 cases and no deaths; the Country Center for Health and Rehabilitation, with 111 beds, has reported one to 10 positive cases and no deaths; and the Newburyport Society for Aged Men, a nine-bed facility, has no positive cases and no deaths.
In the assisted living category, Atria Merrimack Place in Newburyport, a 139-bed facility, has reported 11 to 30 positive cases; Avita of Newburyport, with 76 beds, has reported no cases; the Elizabeth Calsey House in Amesbury, with 14 beds, has reported one to 10 positive cases since the pandemic began, and the Elizabeth Calsey House on Lions Mouth Road in Amesbury, with 26 beds, has reported 11 to 30 positive cases.
To read the latest data from the DPH: https://www.mass.gov/doc/weekly-covid-19-public-health-report-august-12-2020/download.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.