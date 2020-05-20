State officials reported Wednesday that 128 people died of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours, raising the toll statewide to 6,066.
The Department of Public Health said there were 1,045 new cases, for a total of 88,970. In addition, 489,953 people have been tested for the virus.
The DPH online dashboard reported the number of people in each community testing positive, something state officials report on Wednesdays.
Locally, they include Amesbury, with 154 positive cases (a revision from the 163 reported earlier in the week); Georgetown, 45; Groveland, 28; Merrimac, 26; Newbury, 8; Newburyport, 65; Rowley, 34; Salisbury, 49; and West Newbury, 6. Seabrook reported 39 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 20 of which are active.
In Greater Newburyport, 19 Amesbury residents have died from COVID-19 complications, as well as two Newburyport residents and three residents of Salisbury.
The Beth Israel Lahey Health network's daily report said there were 10 patients at Anna Jaques Hospital who tested positive for COVID-19, including three in the intensive care unit. An additional nine patients, including one in the ICU, are suspected as positive. Two AJH employees have tested positive.
The DPH website also lists three area nursing homes and three assisted living centers as having residents or staff testing positive for the virus.
In Amesbury, Maplewood Rehabilitation Center, with 120 beds, is listed as having fewer than 10 positive coronavirus cases, while Merrimack Valley Health Center, with 203 beds, was listed as having more than 30 positive cases. Port Healthcare Center in Newburyport, a 123-bed nursing home, was listed as having fewer than 10 positive cases.
Under the assisted living center category, DPH said Atria Merrimack Place in Newburyport, with 139 beds, had fewer than 10 positive COVID-19 cases, while the Elizabeth Calsey House (14 beds) in Amesbury was listed with fewer than 10 cases, and the Elizabeth Calsey House on Lions Mouth Road (a 26-bed facility) was listed in the 10- to 30-case range used by the state.
