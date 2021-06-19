BOSTON -- The state's jobless rate dropped to 6.1% in May as employers added 9,200 more jobs to a pandemic-battered labor market.
The preliminary, seasonally adjusted rate dropped slightly from April's 6.4% rate, according to a report issued Friday by the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development. April's rate was down from 6.7% in March.
That's a substantial decline from May 2020, when unemployment in Massachusetts skyrocketed to more than 16% as businesses closed to prevent spread of COVID-19 and laid off hundreds of thousands of workers.
The number of unemployed workers dropped to 229,000 in May, the state agency said. Meanwhile, more than 3.5 million were employed.
The state’s labor force participation rate, or the number of people 16 or older who worked or were unemployed and looking for work, remained at 66.4% in May, according to the agency.
The state distributed a record $22 billion in federal and state jobless benefits last year to more than 1 million sidelined workers, according to the labor department. New claims for benefits have declined in recent weeks, suggesting that the unemployment rate will drop even further.
At least 7,549 new applications for state benefits were filed for the week ending June 12 -- a decline of 467 new claims the previous week, according to the labor department.
Meanwhile, 71,453 continuing claims for state benefits were filed the same week. That represented a decrease of 2,409 from the previous week and the lowest level since March 2020, the agency said.
Despite the improving job numbers, business leaders are concerned about the rolls of the unemployed, particularly as many companies look to hire.
New claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a federal program for those who don't qualify for state benefits, edged up slightly in the week ended June 5. A $ 1.9 trillion federal relief bill signed by President Joe Biden in March extended federal jobless programs, including a $300 weekly benefit, until September.
Business groups say the generous benefits have become a disincentive to getting people back to work. They've called on Gov. Charlie Baker to join other states in ending participation in the federal programs, and instead putting the relief money toward hiring bonuses to lure workers back.
Baker has revived a work-search requirement, as of this week. Anyone who gets benefits must prove their efforts to find a new job.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.
