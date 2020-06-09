State health officials said Tuesday the statewide death toll from COVID-19 climbed to 7,408, with the deaths of 55 residents in the previous 24 hours.
The Department of Public Health said 263 new cases were confirmed, bringing the total to 103,889. The DPH also said 658,058 people underwent molecular testing and 52,144 had undergone antibody testing.
Amesbury still had 170 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday with 23 deaths since the pandemic began, according to city Communications Director Caitlin Thayer.
Salisbury has also held steady with its novel coronavirus numbers with 51 positive cases and five deaths, according to Health Director Jack Morris.
Newburyport's city website was reporting 80 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with 28 active cases. Four Newburyport residents have died from complications of the virus.
Seabrook reported no changes in its positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, holding at 49 with nine active cases.
Groveland released a statement Tuesday reporting 32 confirmed COVID-19 cases with six homes under quarantine.
In the statement, town Finance Director Denise Dembkoski said all recreational areas in town were reopening Tuesday with the exception of basketball courts.
Playgrounds will not be regularly cleaned and should be used at one's own risk. Masks and social distancing are still required. No groups of more than 10 people are allowed in these areas.
Merrimac officials reported 35 positive COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began and Rowley reported 37.
The Beth Israel Lahey Health network's daily report said four patients at Anna Jaques Hospital tested positive and eight were suspected positive. One staff member was confirmed positive for COVID-19.
