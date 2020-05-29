BOSTON — Nearly 95,000 Massachusetts residents have been infected with the coronavirus, one of the highest rates in the nation, but a new study suggests that might only be the tip of the iceberg.
Researchers at the Imperial College London found that nearly 900,000 people — about 13% of the state's population — have likely contracted COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus.
That's more than nine and a half times the state's official count, which was 94,895 confirmed cases as of Thursday, with 6,640 deaths.
In New Hampshire, which reported 4,286 cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, the actual count is closer to 30,000, or about 2.2% of the state's population, according to the researchers.
The study suggests that even with higher estimates of infections, the country is nowhere close to "herd immunity" against COVID-19. That's where a sizable enough portion of the population has been infected with the virus, or vaccinated against it, so it won't spread further.
"We find no evidence that any state is approaching herd immunity or that its epidemic is close to over," the researchers wrote.
Researchers at Johns Hopkins University estimate at least 70% of the country would need to have contracted COVID-19 to achieve herd immunity against the illness.
Dr. Howard Koh, a professor at Harvard University's T.H. Chan School for Public Health, said he agrees the number of reported cases is likely inaccurate.
"Everybody agrees that the official numbers are an undercount," he said. "But the debate is by how much."
He said there are a number of factors that have affected data collection during the pandemic, from the changing definition of what constitutes a confirmed case and the fact that many people get the virus and have no symptoms to the presence of false negatives in diagnostic tests.
"Having accurate and reliable tracking data is always a challenge in a public health crisis," Koh said. "You have to take any projection with caution."
Koh said expanded testing and contact tracing are crucial to determining how widespread infections have been in the state and elsewhere.
Gov. Charlie Baker has begun the process of gradually reopening the state's economy, a phased-in plan that hinges on continued progress in the battle against the virus, including declining numbers of deaths and infections.
The Imperial College researchers said hard-hit Northeastern states such as Massachusetts and New York need to tread cautiously. Social distancing and other precautions are essential to preventing a second wave of infections, the researchers said.
"Our estimates suggest that the epidemic is not under control in much of the U.S.," they wrote. "These estimates suggest that caution must be taken in loosening current restrictions if effective additional measures are not put in place."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.
