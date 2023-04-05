BOSTON — On the occasion of International OCNDS Awareness Day, State Rep. Kristin Kassner (D-Hamilton) has teamed with Hamilton resident Jillian Kavanaugh and Senator Bruce Tarr (R-Gloucester) to file HD4255, An Act designating April 5 as Okur-Chung Neurodevelopmental Syndrome Awareness Day.
Okur-Chung Neurodevelopmental Syndrome is an ultra-rare genetic syndrome, first identified on April 5, 2016, caused by a mutation on the CSNK2A1 gene. OCNDS is characterized by severe speech delay or inability to speak, global developmental delay, epilepsy, autism spectrum disorder traits, behavioral challenges, and feeding difficulty. Early detection, in the form of genetic testing, can lead to early therapies which can help in managing the patient’s symptoms.
“As a mother to a child with OCNDS, as well as a healthcare provider, I know that the first step toward a cure is to raise awareness,” Jillian Kavanaugh said. “On behalf of myself and my family, we would like to extend our gratitude to Representative Kassner, Senator Tarr and their amazing teams for assisting in this great step forward.”
“The goal of this bill is to raise awareness of OCNDS and help parents find treatment for their children,” said Senator Tarr. Rep. Kassner agreed, “I am grateful that Jillian Kavanaugh brought this to my attention, and that Senator Tarr joined me in filing this bill. Massachusetts has long been a leader in medical research and innovations in care and therapies, and we should lead in raising awareness for OCNDS patients and their families.”
The international OCNDS community recognizes April 5 as OCNDS Awareness Day. Over 15 bridges and monuments worldwide will light up in the CSNK2A1 Foundation colors, green and blue, including the Zakim Bunker Memorial Bridge, Longfellow Bridge, Fore River Bridge, and Burns Memorial Bridge in Massachusetts, as well as Niagara Falls, the Millennium Bridge in the UK; The Peace Bridge in Canada; Tower 42 in London; and more. For more information, visit https://www.csnk2a1foundation.org/.
