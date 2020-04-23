Teen releases pandemic-inspired song

METHUEN — As the days drag into weeks of the coronavirus crisis and the stay-at-home order becomes an increasing exercise in tedium, some people hunker down on the couch to binge-watch Netflix. Others launch home improvement projects. And still others write songs.
Well, at least the musically inclined do.
And that’s just what Matt “Steady” Ricetti, 18, did as the lockdown halted his senior year at Methuen High School and kept him from spending time with friends, cruising the city streets, checking out local stores and coffee shops, or just getting some fresh air.
“I woke up today in a strange new world,” Ricetti writes in the opening line of his song, “Alright.”
Ricetti wrote the lyrics and melody, and he plays every instrument in the song — piano, drums, bass and electric guitar. And because COVID-19 has turned people into loners, he also shot the video for the song himself.
Talk about a one-man band.
In the YouTube video shot on an iPhone 11, the opening shows Ricetti lying in bed in his Benefit Street home. As he sings “I woke up today,” his eyes pop open.
The song — and his haunting but wry performance of it — hits a number of chords with viewers in the sense that it brings out a shared experience of both sadness about the present circumstances and hope for the future, once the pandemic is ultimately overcome.
“It seems so out of the blue; I’m all boxed up, with no place to go; like an animal caught in the zoo,” sings Ricetti, clad in a vest and dark glasses.
He’s a little reminiscent of a younger Elvis Costello.
In the chorus, which his friend and local musical legend Sammy K helped with, he sings, “The world has gone upside down; in ways I’ve never known; I long for the small things. ...”
The video is cut with news reel images of National Guardsmen handing out food, little kids playing in the street and the like.
What’s most impressive is that he plays all those instruments. The Berklee College of Music-bound Ricetti is the proud owner of three keyboards, three guitars, three drum sets (his favorite instrument), a mandolin and even a banjo.
In the end, though, Ricetti says he’s not capitulating to the coronavirus.
“But I won’t give up the fight; cuz I know, yes I know; we’ll be alright,” he croons.
To see the YouTube video go to: https://youtu.be/bxC9zv8jR7o.
