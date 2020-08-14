BOSTON — Mary Beth Clark has taught in the Pentucket Regional School District for more than two decades but has mixed emotions about returning to class this fall.
While the eighth-grade science teacher misses the face-to-face interaction with students, she’s concerned about the risk of becoming infected with the coronavirus.
“I’m 57 and in good health, but I’m not 20 anymore so it’s definitely on my mind,” Clark said. “I’m worried that if I get sick, I’ll get really sick.”
Matthew Lewis, who teaches seventh grade social studies at O’Maley Middle School in Gloucester, is also worried about bringing students back to classes too soon.
“I miss my students, I miss my co-workers and my workplace, but I’m incredibly nervous about going back,” said Lewis, 26. “I’m not just nervous for myself and my family but for my students, many of whom live in cramped two-bedroom apartments with six other people, including grandmothers, aunts and uncles.”
Their concerns about going back to the classroom are being amplified by the state’s teachers unions, which are squaring off with the Baker administration over plans to reopen the state’s 403 public school districts this fall.
Gov. Charlie Baker said a majority of Massachusetts communities have COVID-19 transmission rates low enough to allow for either a full return to school or a hybrid of in-person and remote learning.
“If you look at the data across most communities in Massachusetts, there’s plenty of opportunity there based on the science and what we know for them to consider reopening in some way in-person,” Baker told reporters this week.
Baker has cited concerns about the impact of remote-only learning on special needs and younger students, particularly those learning to read.
Teachers unions are resisting those plans, calling for remote-only instruction in light of an uptick in COVID-19 cases and concerns about social distancing, testing and ventilation in old school buildings.
“We’re not willing to let the districts force us and our students back into the buildings and risk everybody’s lives,” said Merrie Najimy, president of the Massachusetts Teachers Union, which represents about 110,000 educators. “We need to open schools with remote instruction and only move to in-person when it’s safe to do so.”
Teachers unions have threatened that government pressure to force students back to school with virus cases on the rise could force teachers to go on strike.
Against the backdrop of this growing conflict, state education officials have given school districts until the end of this week to submit reopening plans for the fall, and school committees have been rushing to approve those plans.
Many districts are choosing a hybrid approach, with a mix of in-person and remote learning varying by grade level. Any school reopenings would be tied to the infection rate in the surrounding community.
The Baker administration this week unveiled a new color-coded system for determining if a community is “high risk” based on COVID-19 transmission rates and other metrics. State education officials have tied the indicator to recommendations for whether to reopen schools remotely or in-person.
School districts such as Lynn and Salem in the red, high-risk category — with more than eight COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents — are expected to begin the academic year with remote learning. Districts in the yellow, more moderate risk category should consider a hybrid model, while others are expected to open for in-person instruction.
Pressure to reopen schools isn’t only coming from the state. President Donald Trump and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos have mounted an effort to reopen schools, even as the spread of the virus worsens in many regions.
As Congress begins discussing an aid package for schools, Trump has suggested that funding should be based on whether schools are open for in-person classes.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.
