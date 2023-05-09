DOVER, N.H. — The Art Center presents “Rock the House,” an exhibition of work created by its studio artists. Some of the Seacoast’s best artists came together to display an eclectic collection of work.
Each artist expresses their individuality through their unique styles. Among the works on display are art by Sarah Cassani, Chris D’Amore, Johanna Finnegan-Topitzer, Joe Flaherty, Tim Gilbert, Seth Hamor, Kate Higley, Rebecca Klementovich, Brooke Lambert, Darryl Loyer, Diane St. Jean, Juleen Stacy and Aaron Stanley.
The Art Center fosters imagination, creativity and dedication to the arts, according to a news release.
The Art Center is a source of inspiration and growth for artists. It shows a wide range of work from artists in New England, the U.S. and from around the world.
The exhibition runs through June 30, with a reception scheduled for June 3 from 6 to 9 p.m. at 1 Washington St., Suite 1177, Dover.
The Art Center is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and by appointment.
