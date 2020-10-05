BOSTON — Nearly 18,000 mailed ballots were rejected by local election clerks in this fall's primary election, the state's first foray into widespread voting by mail.
More than 1.7 million ballots were cast in the vote Sept. 1 when a contentious Democratic U.S. Senate primary contest drove record turnout, according to Secretary of State Bill Galvin's office. That included 814,013 mail ballots.
But 17,872 of the ballots sent through the mail or dropped off at local city and town halls were rejected, accounting for about 1.7% of those cast.
A majority of those, or 8,419, were rejected because they arrived "too late" to be counted, according to Galvin's office. Others were rejected because of voters' mistakes, such as failing to sign the ballot.
Rejections of mailed ballots were reported in nearly every community, ranging from a handful to several hundred in Boston, Worcester and other large cities.
Local election clerks say they checked mailed ballots for errors prior to the election and sent new ballots to voters who made mistakes. That prevented a much larger number of mailed ballots from being rejected.
"If someone gave us a ballot in time to correct any mistakes, then we definitely gave them the opportunity to do that," said Andover Town Clerk Austin Simko. "Overall, we had very few ballots come in late and very few were rejected."
The state set a deadline of 8 p.m. on the day of the election for ballots to be received by local election clerks to be counted. Voting rights groups challenged the deadline in court, but the Supreme Judicial Court sided with Galvin's office.
Of the rejected ballots, 3,029 were due to what Galvin's office described as "failed delivery" by the Postal Service. An additional 1,776 voters didn't sign the returned ballot.
At least 1,771 mailed ballots were rejected because the person already voted in person, either during the five-day early voting period or on the day of the election.
An additional 44 ballots were rejected because the voter who cast the mailed ballot died before the election, according to Galvin's office.
Locally, Lynn reported the highest number of rejected ballots, or 260 of the 6,470 cast by mail. Several other communities had 100 or more rejected ballots, including Beverly, Haverhill, Lawrence, Newburyport, Danvers and Andover.
A large number of ballots sent to voters who requested them were not returned to local clerks — averaging about 20% statewide. Election officials say that suggests the people who requested them decided to vote in person.
Large-scale mail-in voting is new to Massachusetts this election cycle and permitted under a law passed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It previously was allowed only for absentee ballots.
Galvin's office noted the percentage of ballots rejected in the primary was lower than in previous elections that involved substantially fewer mailed ballots.
In the 2018 state election, about 5.8% of absentee ballots were rejected. Two years earlier, it was about 3.3% of ballots arriving by mail.
Pam Wilmot, vice president of state operations for Common Cause and the group's longtime Massachusetts director, said expanded mail voting is boosting turnout and providing options for voters concerned about the virus, despite the number of rejections.
"It was the first time we’ve done an election primarily by mail, and I think it went pretty well," she said. "That doesn’t mean there weren’t a few glitches."
Wilmot said election officials should take a number of steps to ensure mailed ballots are counted in the election Nov. 3, such as adding more "drop boxes" where voters can securely deposit ballots and educating voters about the deadline.
She pointed out that the state's rules for the general election allow mail ballots to be counted as late as Nov. 6, if they are postmarked by Election Day.
"People have tried voting by mail, they clearly like it, and I think they want to keep it," she said. "So I don't think the genie is going back in the bottle."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.
—
Nearly 18,000 mailed ballots were rejected by local election clerks in the Sept.1 state primary, when a record number of voters turned out.
Here’s a breakdown by community:
City/Town Mail Ballots Accepted Mail Ballots Rejected Overall Ballots Cast
Andover 5,065 100 9,716
Amesbury 818 33 4,779
North Andover 3,793 71 7,718
Beverly 5,312 121 11,525
Danvers 3,577 42 7,381
Gloucester 3,916 61 8,586
Essex 563 8 1,249
Haverhill 5,468 107 12,933
Hamilton 745 25 2,355
Ipswich 2,532 9 4,611
Lynn 6,470 260 14,235
Lawrence 3,058 106 8,917
Manchester 899 2 1,820
Marblehead 3,997 47 7,239
Middleton 1,340 14 2,415
Methuen 2,926 83 9,833
Merrimac 707 5 1,901
Newbury 1,276 12 2,356
Newburyport 1,648 105 6,617
North Andover 3,793 71 7,718
Peabody 6,719 97 13,505
Rockport 1,638 21 2,895
Rowley 707 18 1,729
Salem 6,868 88 12,255
Salisbury 831 28 2,241
Swampscott 2,002 64 4,884
West Newbury 570 9 1,516
Wenham 609 16 1,238
Statewide 814,013 17,872 1,706,992
Source: Secretary of State's Office, preliminary data from state primary Sept. 1.
