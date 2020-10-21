BOSTON — Transportation advocates are calling on the MBTA not to raise fares or cut service as the agency wrestles with massive budget gaps.
On Monday, the T’s Fiscal and Management Control Board heard from a newly formed coalition of transit advocates, labor unions and environmental, business and health groups who say service cuts or fare increases will hurt low-income riders and dampen ridership.
Jennifer Benson, president of the Alliance for Business Leadership, told the board that riders, especially those who work in health care and other jobs on the front lines of the pandemic, “need to be able to count on reliable, frequent and affordable transportation options.”
The coalition has asked the T’s control board to postpone any long-term decisions regarding fare increases or service cuts until the Legislature can consider financial relief for the agency, and to continue making long-term investments such as electrification of the commuter rail.
“Long before the pandemic, our transit systems were chronically underfunded,” the group wrote in a statement outlining its demands. “The MBTA needs immediate support — but it also needs more than a short-term fix.”
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and other municipal leaders pleaded with board members Monday to take service cuts and fare increases off the table.
“Cutting services might fix a short-term bottom line, but if it hurts workers, discourages ridership and slows our economic recovery, we’ll be facing even bigger problems down the road,” Walsh said in a prerecorded statement.
MBTA officials face a projected $308 million to $577 million deficit in the fiscal year that begins next July amid the economic fallout from the coronavirus.
MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak has warned “everything is on the table” to reduce the deficit — including fare increases, service cuts and layoffs.
The T tapped $720 million in federal pandemic relief funds to close a deficit in the current fiscal year, but it’s not clear that additional federal funding will be available. Congress is debating a new relief package, but talks are bogged down.
To close future deficits, the T plans to put aside about $400 million over the next two years by cutting costs, finding new revenue and reallocating federal funds. The agency has yet to announce any concrete plans, and T officials say any decisions are months away.
Last year, the T raised fares on the commuter rail and subway by about 6% to raise money for improvements to its aging system. The higher fares went into effect despite objections from lawmakers and transit advocates.
State law limits MBTA fare hikes to 7% over a two-year period.
The coalition told the T’s board that regular service remains vital to health care and other front-line workers, as well as others.
“Even those who do not regularly ride the MBTA benefit from a transit system that reduces pollution and congestion, supports our economy, and keeps our neighbors, caregivers and loved ones safe,” the group wrote. “Decision-makers must recognize the essential nature of transit service and act accordingly.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.
