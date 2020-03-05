BOSTON – With the House opening debate Wednesday on a $600 million tax package for transportation, the Baker administration warned that its long-term spending plan, as written, would leave “critical” pieces of infrastructure, including municipal roads and the Cape Cod Canal bridges, underfunded by $2.5 billion.
Baker last week rebutted the assertion of House leaders that the new revenue they had proposed through tax hikes, including a 5-cent gas tax increase and an increase in the corporate minimum excise tax, was necessary to support the governor’s $18 billion, long-term spending plan.
“I don’t think we need to raise taxes to fund the plan that we filed, which is actually a bigger plan than the one that is going to be debated by the House next week,” Baker said Feb. 27.
His budget office has now put together a four-page presentation outlining exactly how it believes it can pay for the borrowing in the governor’s transportation spending bill, and what the cuts in the House version would mean if legislators don’t add money back into the bond bill this week.
The document, which was shared with the News Service, identifies $2.46 billion in authorizations sought by the governor and considered to be of top priority that the House has not proposed to fund in its trimmed down $14.5 billion borrowing bill.
Those reduced authorizations include $350 million sought by the governor to improve the approaches to the Bourne and Sagamore Bridges, $846 million in “critical” funding for roads that are not eligible for federal aid, and $100 million in direct support for the MBTA’s capital budget.
The Executive Office of Administration and Finance, which prepared the document, said the lack of authorization for the bridge-related work “complicates efforts to work with the federal government, which owns the bridge structures.”
The office said its borrowing plan is “fully funded” with $12 billion in borrowing against normal sources of revenue, including the current gas tax, and $6 billion in “own-source” revenue from T fares, tolls and funding from the Federal Transit Administration.
House leaders have chosen a two-phased approach to dealing with transportation infrastructure needs, introducing two bills — one that would raise revenue and another that would authorize long-term borrowing.
The House plans to debate the borrowing bill on Thursday after it votes on new revenues to support the spending. Leaders have not ruled out padding the borrowing bill with additional spending authorization if the tax package passes.
“We’re going to be honest with the public and say if you want to come anywhere near $18 billion or more in capital projects, they have to be paid for,” Transportation Committee Chairman Rep. William Straus said last week.
The House leadership’s bill also proposed to increase the amount of Chapter 90 funding for cities and towns to spend on local roads and potholes by $100 million to $300 million annually.
Baker has sought “flexibility” in his borrowing plan for future spending if revenues materialize from the developing regional Transportation Climate Initiative, but that authorization did not factor into the budget office’s calculations of critical needs. House leaders, including Straus, have cast doubt on Baker’s ability to convince other states to sign on to the cap-and-trade emissions program.
But even without that flexibility, the administration said the House borrowing bill would create “significant problems” for the Massachusetts Department of Transportation and the MBTA.
An analysis produced by the Executive Office of Administration and Finance said the House bill would reduce spending on roads not eligible for federal aid by $1 billion, compared to the governor’s bill, including $826 million that the governor considers critical.
The House bill would also zero-out spending sought by the administration to address local bottlenecks that contribute to traffic ($50 million), improve approaches to the two Cape Cod Canal bridges ($350 million) and maintain pavement conditions on state- and locally owned state-numbered roadways ($250 million).
Baker’s bond bill seeks a $300 million direct transfer to the MBTA’s capital budget, but the House has only recommended $200 million so far. There’s also no authorization in the House Ways and Means bill for multi-modal transportation project planning, for which Baker sought $475 million.
The borrowing, according to the administration, is necessary to support a five-year, $18 billion capital improvement plan for the MBTA and MassDOT.
Of the $5.4 billion in authorizations sought by the governor for spending backed by the Commonwealth Transportation Fund, the administration’s budget office said the House bill recommends $4.3 billion, which exceeds the “critical” need by $2.3 billion. The budget office said the state has five times the required capacity to cover interest payments on that level of borrowing.
The administration and the House are also on the same page with $1.25 billion in authorized grant anticipation notes to support bridge repairs, and $4.48 billion for federally reimbursable highway projects.
The major discrepancy in funding for priority projects comes with Baker’s request for $6.8 billion in general borrowing authorization, which supports most state-supported programs outside the rail enhancement program.
Ways and Means recommended a lower $4.48 billion borrowing authorization, or about $2.5 billion short of what the administration considers a critical need.
Administration and Finance said its borrowing request was based on a debt affordability analysis that assumed $5.1 billion in debt before increases in fiscal 2022 and beyond.
