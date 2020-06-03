BOSTON — State leaders are pushing back against threats from President Donald Trump to send the U.S. military to quash violent protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed by Minneapolis police.
On Monday, Trump said he was “sickened and revolted” by Floyd’s death. He vowed to deploy soldiers to quash violence that has marred otherwise peaceful protests, including demonstrations in Boston on Sunday, if governors could not control the situation themselves.
“We cannot allow the righteous cries and peaceful protesters to be drowned out by an angry mob,” Trump said. “These are acts of domestic terror.”
He said some state and local governments “failed to take necessary action” to stop looters and vandals from targeting businesses and destroying property.
If they don’t stop the violence, Trump said, he will send in the military to “quickly solve the problem for them.”
“Those who threaten innocent life and property will be arrested, detained and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” he said.
Attorney General Maura Healey said she was “deeply disturbed” by Trump’s comments, which “will only serve to divide people and inflame tensions.”
“Let me be clear: there is no place for the United States military on our streets,” Healey, a Democrat, said in a statement.
Rep. Lori Trahan, D-Weston, said Trump’s actions resemble those of a “dictator” and questioned his authority to send the military into states that don’t request the assistance.
“Our military is not an enforcement arm for any president,” Trahan said in a statement posted on Twitter. “They swore an oath to protect and defend our freedoms, including our freedom of speech and our freedom to assemble.”
Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, a former U.S. Marine captain, said soldiers should defy orders and “lay down your arms” if they are deployed them to curb protests.
Demonstrations have spread across the country in response to the death of Floyd, who died after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes. The officer has been charged with third-degree murder.
While protests in Boston were initially peaceful, they ended with looting and vandalism. More than 50 people were arrested, and several police officers were injured.
The National Guard, already deployed across the state to deal with the coronavirus outbreak, was called to help quell the unrest.
Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday he was “outraged” by Lloyd’s death and supports peaceful protests over the incident.
But, he said, acts of violence won’t be tolerated.
Baker wasn’t available for comment Tuesday about Trump’s threats to send in the troops, and several GOP state lawmakers didn’t return calls seeking comment.
The state’s Republican Party accused Healey and other Democrats of siding with violent protestors and “sitting by as cities went up in flames over the weekend.”
“This is no way to honor the memory of George Floyd, or correct the problems that led to his unjustified killing,” MassGOP Chairman Jim Lyons said in a statement.
In a call with governors on Monday, Trump blasted state leaders as “weak” and not doing enough to quell the violence, according to published reports.
Baker wasn’t on the call but he said the president’s comments do little to help improve racial inequality or heal a divided country.
“I know I should be surprised when I hear incendiary words like this from him, but I’m not,” Baker told reporters on Monday. “At so many times in the last several weeks, when the country needed compassion and leadership most, it simply was nowhere to be found. Instead, we got bitterness, combativeness and self-interest.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.
